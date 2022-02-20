ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masters football making long-awaited return after 11 years with ex-Man Utd star Paul Scholes among legends coming back

By Oscar Paul
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqPne_0eK0L9R700

MASTERS FOOTBALL is making a long-awaited return after 11 years.

Paul Scholes, Wes Brown and Steve McManaman are some of the former stars expected to turn out in July for a tournament featuring Manchester United, Liverpool, Celtic and Rangers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bu0b6_0eK0L9R700
Scholes will compete in the long-awaited return of Masters football Credit: Getty

Masters football originally ran on Sky Sports from 2000-2011, including the likes of Roy Keane, Bryan Robson, Andy Cole, Ian Rush, Ally McCoist and Matt Le Tissier.

It is now being relaunched by sports documentary streaming site 360 Sports Television.

And after the four-way clash of Britain’s giants in Glasgow this summer, plans are in place for a major six-a-side tournament with regional heats in 2023.

Former Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and England striker Tony Woodcock is a co-founder of 360 Sports.

And he said: “It just feels fantastic to bring Masters Football back to life. It has real history and there’s been a tremendous buzz over social media recently with petitions to revive the tournament.

"I played in the first ever series of Masters Football which immediately caught the attention of fans up and down the country who delighted in watching their heroes from the past showing off their skills once again.

“Now I'm so thrilled to be playing a part in bringing this iconic tournament back to the viewing public.”

