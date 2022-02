Seems the majority of members of the San Jose City Council could care less what their constituents say or want. Last week, overriding numerous objections and recommendations from the Airport Commission, the council voted to install two electronic billboards near San Jose Airport (“San Jose approves 2 digital billboards,” Page A1, Feb. 17). Only two council members dissented. Perhaps they will be our best bet for a future mayor. Once candidate from Willow Glen just lost my vote. Apparently, she knows better than citizens and members of the Airport Commission. Matt Mahan appears to have listened to the Commission’s advice and heard residents’ objections.

CUPERTINO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO