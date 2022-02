Feb. 20 (UPI) -- COVID-19 is continuing to subside in the United States as lawmakers and health officials begin to turn an eye toward the future. For the second consecutive week, COVID-19 cases were on the decline in every U.S. state and territory with all but four states reporting declines of 50% or greater in the past two weeks, according to data gathered by The New York Times.

