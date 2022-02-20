Teen Charged With Bludgeoning a Man With Pipe Wrench Because He Was Gay

A Georgia woman who was 7 months pregnant was shot in the stomach by an Uber driver in an argument over his vehicle, authorities said. The shooting in College Park, outside Atlanta, happened Saturday night and forced the woman to deliver her baby early, family members told Channel 2 Action News. A GoFundMe page that was set up by a man identified as the victim’s father, Kenneth Anderson, said the baby is now “fighting to survive” while his mother is being treated in the ICU. Family members of the victim have said they do not want to publicly identify her, and she has not been named by police. Anderson told Channel 2 his daughter said she was shot after arguing with the driver because he arrived to pick her up in a different vehicle than what was described in the app. Police said they know the identity of the shooter and are currently working to take him into custody. Uber said the suspected driver’s account was immediately suspended after the company learned of the shooting. “The details surrounding the horrific act of violence towards the rider and her newborn are nauseating, and our thoughts are with them as they recover,” the company was quoted telling the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

