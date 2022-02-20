2 injured in Harrison Township crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to the scene of an injury crash on Saturday.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, MCSO deputies responded to a crash where a vehicle hit a light pole around 6:45 p.m. in Harrison Township.

According to the MCSO, a white Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on North Main Street without headlights on as it approached the Elm Hill Drive intersection. A tan truck traveling southbound on North Main Street turned left at the intersection and was hit by the Equinox.

The MCSO said the driver and a child in the Equinox were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

This incident is still under investigation by the MCSO.

