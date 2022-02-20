ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domino's and Pizza Hut are both turning to curbside pickup as they struggle to hire delivery drivers — but Domino's does it better

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cujsh_0eK08NYw00

Hollis Johnson

  • Pizza Hut and Domino's are both facing shortages of delivery drivers amid the labor crunch.
  • The chains have promoted curbside pickup as an alternative way for customers to get their orders.
  • I tried both chains, but Domino's had a slight edge thanks to its tracker and two-minute guarantee.
Pizza chains are encouraging customers to pick up orders instead of ordering delivery. I visited Domino's and Pizza Hut to compare their curbside pickup services.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ucqP_0eK08NYw00

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Domino's has had difficulty hiring drivers amid the labor shortage, CEO Richard Allison said in October 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yimei_0eK08NYw00

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Source: Insider

To push customers away from delivery, the chain has advertised a $3 coupon as a "tip" for customers who opt to get their own orders.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mn2RR_0eK08NYw00

Kevork Djansezian /Getty Images

Source: Insider

Domino's calls its version "carside delivery," which is essentially curbside pickup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=059WEu_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The offer comes with a two-minute guarantee, meaning that after pizza is ordered online and says it's ready, it will arrive at your car within two minutes of checking in.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NW6sY_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

For carside delivery, Domino's requires that you input information about your car, presumably to make delivery easier. Curbside pickup programs at Walmart and Target have adopted similar measures.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PV7M_0eK08NYw00
Domino's released a "Two minute service guarantee" for carside delivery.

Domino's

When ordering, you can input where you'd like the Domino's employee to put your pizza, or opt to decide when you arrive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIC26_0eK08NYw00
Domino's released a "Two minute service guarantee" for carside delivery.

Domino's

The tracker told me my pizza would be ready about 20 to 25 minutes after I ordered.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ce1hT_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The tracker was quite accurate, and my pizza was ready as soon as I arrived.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEkZt_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Signs posted by the parking lot reiterated instructions for carside delivery, which also had two dedicated parking spots right by the entrance.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lzbQX_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I checked in via text like I was instructed to, and waited for a worker to bring out my food.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFodw_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The tracker even tells you how much time elapsed between arriving at the store and receiving your pizza. In this case, it was one minute and one second — well within the two-minute limit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31r63A_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The food arrived quickly, but a worker brought it to the driver side door, which wasn't what I'd asked in the app.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ix1ga_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

That's definitely not a deal breaker for me, but it's a slight annoyance I never would have thought of had they not specifically asked.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6DCj_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

As promised, I also immediately received my $3 coupon (tip). It has to be used by the following week and I don't eat at Domino's that often, but I still think it's a clever idea.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q56k1_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Source: Insider

Aside from placing the pizza in the wrong door, I was impressed with Domino's service.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332rhr_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Everything tasted fresh and hot, and they got my order right.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKsoH_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I even got all the sauces I asked for, which can be hit or miss in fast food in my experience.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Frcgd_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The chain also recently downsized its $7.99 wing deal from 10 pieces to eight pieces and made it exclusive to online orders. I didn't mind the switch too much, as Domino's wings were larger than boneless wings I tend to see from other chains.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDLb0_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Source: Insider

Domino's service was quick and easy, and will probably be a go-to for an easy weeknight dinner in the future.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wh85S_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I also visited Pizza Hut to see how the other major chain compares.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gr3ef_0eK08NYw00
The sign at a Pizza Hut location is pictured in Pasadena

Reuters

Chris Turner, CFO of Pizza Hut's parent company Yum! Brands, noted the chain's own difficulties with hiring drivers in fourth quarter 2021 earnings. However, he said he believes the situation is improving.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5KD4_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Once again I ordered online, where I was prompted to describe the make and model of my car so it could be delivered easily.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhmJu_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

A dropdown menu gave the same options as Domino's.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27X6sr_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Just about everything was the same as at Domino's, including a few dedicated parking spots in front for curbside pickup customers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpaRo_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Instead of a text, Pizza Hut sent an email prompting me to check in when I was ready to pick up my order.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PE0W_0eK08NYw00

Pizza Hut

I waited a bit longer at Pizza Hut than I had at Domino's, maybe a total of about five minutes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nyv63_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Both pizzas I ordered from the rival chains were good, and seemed about the same level of quality to me.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c06na_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Pizza Hut's boneless wings were definitely better than Domino's, and tasted like they'd actually been prepared like real wings, rather than as chicken nuggets served with sauce.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukm5B_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Pizza Hut has a dedicated wing brand operating in its stores, called Wing Street, so this makes sense.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqGyt_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Both curbside pickup experiences were fast and relatively easy — faster than almost any other fast food curbside experience I've had — though you do need to have the forethought to order 20 to 30 minutes ahead of time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3YJ3_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Both chains deviated slightly from my pickup instruction on where to leave the pizza. It feels like a minor detail, but I'd rather they not ask my preference at all instead of asking it and still getting it wrong.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04T8mB_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Domino's had the slight edge with the highly accurate order tracker and slightly easier order form.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQpxp_0eK08NYw00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Although not quite as convenient as delivery, I think both chains would be smart to keep curbside pickup as an option that's fast, easy, and saves them delivery drivers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXMjx_0eK08NYw00

Getty Images

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business Insider

Business Insider

400K+
Followers
25K+
Post
198M+
Views
