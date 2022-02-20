Presidents Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed in Portland
By Rosemarie Stein
The Oregonian
2 days ago
Presidents Day is Monday, Feb. 21. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed for the holiday in the Portland area and what you can expect from public transportation schedules. Government offices:. Federal offices: Closed. U.S. District Court for the District...
Looking to take a drive along the Historic Columbia River Highway this summer? You’ll need a permit for that. Timed entry permits will be required along the “waterfall corridor” of the scenic Columbia River Gorge highway between May 24 and Sept. 5, 2022, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
Several emergency homeless shelters will open Tuesday after states of emergency were declared by both Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. Overnight temperatures are slated to fall to below 25 degrees. Five warming shelters will be open in Portland from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m....
Former Portland Mayor Bud Clark, a nonconformist to the end, received a natural burial Feb. 12 at River View Cemetery in Southwest Portland. Clark, who was operating the Goose Hollow Inn and had no political experience when he decided to run for mayor, died Feb. 1 at age 90. He was elected in 1984 and served two terms.
Oregon spent millions to expand free preschool programs for low- and moderate-income children statewide last fall, making room for a total of 3,750 youngsters to attend. But state-funded tuition-free preschools in Multnomah County had 179 seats available as of December that they hadn’t been able to fill, state officials said. That was by far the highest number of openings, and one of the lowest enrollment rates, of any county in the state.
The number of Oregonians hospitalized with coronavirus fell below 600 on Tuesday, marking the lowest point in more than six weeks and seemingly moving the state closer to ending indoor mask mandates. Hospitalizations plummeted by more than 140 since the state last reported figures Friday, before the Presidents’ Day three-day...
Mayor Ted Wheeler said Tuesday he felt “utter despair” after two mass shootings in Portland over the weekend and pledged more overtime hours for the Police Bureau’s special gun violence team and more resources from state and federal officers to address the continuing wave of bloodshed. Three...
More changes are happening at Portland TV stations, with some new faces joining the local news broadcasts, and one very familiar face departing. Maggie Vespa, who has been a reporter and anchor with KGW-TV for seven years, announced on Monday’s “The Story” that she’s stepping down as host of the weeknight broadcast, and will be leaving Portland’s NBC affiliate next month.
Whoever heard of a winemaker who allows you to mess with her wines while she’s standing right there? How about wine labels featuring family members? You should head straight to Elaina Spring’s new Woven Wineworks tasting room in Johns Landing to check it out. Woven Wineworks is best...
School leaders across the state are five weeks away from having permission to make masks optional for students and staff without the risk of fines or the loss of COVID relief funds. Still, school boards in Molalla, Alsea and Redmond have decided to skip the wait and accept the risks...
In his Feb. 6 opinion piece, “Charter review commission should keep it simple in fixing city’s dysfunction,” Terry J. Harris wrote, “While the intent to marginally improve minority representation is noble, it is not at all clear that [multi-member districts] will even work as intended. There is no jurisdiction in the entire U.S. that uses the scheme the Charter Commission is considering.” In addition to benefiting minority representation – possibly in a significant, not marginal, way – studies have shown that voters are more likely to elect women to office in a multi-member system than in a single-member district election. And although rare in cities, multi-member districts exist in 10 state legislatures, providing more equitable representation without needing to draw gerrymandered maps, which are often challenged in court. So let’s not assume that Portlanders are unable to understand a new concept when others in the country have been able to see its benefits.
The Feb. 13 article “Oregon lawmakers plan to extend tax break that rewards owners of million-dollar historic homes” cited the house bought by Sean Keys as an example of an unnecessary tax break because he said he would have saved the house with or without the tax breaks. However, it is not that simple. We were members of a group of Northwest residents who banded together to save the house from demolition by buying it, beginning the rehabilitation, then selling it to Mr. Keys. We were thrilled that a caring couple like Mr. Keys and his wife were there to buy the property and make it their dream home. But we would not have been able to invest the hundreds of thousands of dollars needed to save the house without the assurance that the special assessment tax break would be there for us and future owners. While the special assessment program is not perfect, and there are better options such as tax credits or grants for encouraging the preservation of historic resources, it is the only program available in Oregon and must be maintained until replaced by better incentives.
A longtime restaurant will close, making way for a “new, modern dining option” in Tualatin. Hayden’s Lakefront Grill, a New American restaurant connected to the Century Hotel at Tualatin Commons, announced Monday that it will close after 23 years in operation. The restaurant will serve its last...
Comments / 10