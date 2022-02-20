ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

Cover picture for the articleIt was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military...

Kevin
20h ago

my wife is of Russian decent from Rurik dynasty, and she thought finland winning was actually pretty cool. Russia has had poor sportsmanship for quite some time, and my wife agrees.

