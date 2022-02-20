ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Claybourne Elder grew up gay in Utah. Now he’s on Broadway and in ‘The Gilded Age.’

By Scott D. Pierce
Salt Lake Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March 2020, things were looking pretty great for Utah native Claybourne Elder. Not only was he in previews for a Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company,” but he’d been cast in a big-budget HBO series from the creator of “Downton Abbey.”. And then...

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

‘Gilded Age’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

The series, which hails from “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes, has only aired three episodes to date, with the fourth set to debut tonight on the premium cabler and its streaming counterpart, HBO Max. The first season consists of nine episodes. More from Variety. Set in 1882 New...
TV SERIES
Connecticut Post

Granger on Film: The ‘Gilded Age’ shines

If you enjoyed Julian Fellowes’ “Downton Abbey,” stream his latest mini-series, “The Gilded Age,” a period drama set in the Fifth Avenue mansions of New York City, where old money is suddenly confronted by new, threatening the aristocratic social hierarchy. Set in the 1880s, the...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Springville, UT
Utah County, UT
Society
City
Orem, UT
County
Utah County, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
Closer Weekly

Actor James Earl Jones Was Married Twice Throughout His Career: All About His Marriage History

With one of the most instantly recognizable voices in Hollywood, James Earl Jones’ tremendous career has spanned more than six decades. The Tony winner garnered a plethora of accolades, voiced iconic film and television characters and is a trailblazer of theater productions. He was married twice throughout his career, first to Julienne Marie from 1968 to 1972, and then to the late Cecilia Hart from 1982 to 2016.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cerveris
Person
Donna Murphy
Person
Claybourne Elder
Person
Christine Baranski
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Person
Patti Lupone
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Deadline

Jan DeWitt Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘Judging Amy’ Producer Who Worked In Hollywood For Nearly 50 Years, Was 75

Jan DeWitt, who produced over 500 hours of television and features, including many episodes of Bones and Judging Amy, died as a result of Covid on the morning of January 29 at his home in Santa Barbara. His friend and partner, Charlene, was by his side and his daughter, Anika, was on the phone from Colorado when he passed. He was 75. DeWitt worked all over the world in various capacities. He earned his National Maritime Union seamanship papers and traveled up the Mekong River with a boat full of ammunition when he was 18; then studied agriculture in college and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Southern Utah#Gay Community#Racism#Hbo
d1softballnews.com

‘Selena’ actress reported missing found DEAD

Pearlman had last been seen on Sunset Boulevard, however, her body was found several miles away inside her parked car in the Hollywood Hills. The cause of death and the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation. Pearlman’s friends and family, including her husband, Vance Smith, had asked the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

The 10 Best TV Medical Dramas, Ranked

What is it that draws us to medical dramas? Is it the sense of urgency whenever we’re hooked to watching doctors frantically try and save someone’s life? Are the smokey romances that spark up between co-workers?. Whatever the case is, medical dramas have been a reliable staple on...
TV SHOWS
Salt Lake Tribune

David Archuleta cancels concert tour on the advice of doctors

David Archuleta has been forced to cancel his concert tour because of a ruptured vocal cord. On Wednesday, the Utah singer announced on Instagram that “after lots of thought and consideration with my team and the venues, we have decided to cancel the OK, All Right tour.” A week earlier, he postponed several dates because he “hemorrhaged a vocal cord and [had] to let it heal so it doesn’t cause any further damage. I also have vocal nodules.”
CELEBRITIES
Times Union

HBO's 'The Gilded Age' renewed; location scouts back in Troy

TROY – HBO gave “The Gilded Age” viewers a Valentine’s Day gift Monday by renewing the Julian Fellowes series for a second season on the same day the first season's fourth episode airs. The renewal comes as the series has seen its audience grow and after...
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Primetimer

Comparing 1883 to The Gilded Age's 1882

Paramount+'s Yosemite prequel series takes place months after the events of Julian Fellowes new HBO period drama. "1883 and The Gilded Age share some similarities other than big budgets and settings midway between the Panic of 1873 and the Panic of 1893 (and just prior to the Panic of 1884; panicking was popular in the late 19th century)," says Ben Lindbergh. "Both are brand-name multi-hyphenates’ follow-ups (and temporal preludes to) their first TV hits. 1883, created and written by Taylor Sheridan, is a prequel to Yellowstone; The Gilded Age, created and cowritten by Julian Fellowes, is technically a prequel to Downton Abbey, in that it too takes place on planet Earth, a few decades before Downton. (The series started life as a more explicit prequel, and a crossover of sorts is still a possibility.) Each show features a young female protagonist who leaves home in hopes of finding freedom and fortune, a prominent Black character who reminds the non-Black characters about segregation, and a character who blows their own brains out after suffering a severe loss. Each boasts of some commitment to historical accuracy and explores some similar themes. Whichever one you watch, you’re certain to encounter horses, corsets, and characters who hit the 'h' in 'wh' words harder than Stewie from Family Guy saying 'Wil Wheaton.' In other respects, the two 1880-something series are nearly nothing alike. 1883 took about seven months to develop and produce; The Gilded Age took 12 years. The former is an alternately upbeat and brutal Western populated by haunted, hard-bitten protectors, unscrupulous robbers, and suffering settlers; the latter, like Downton, is an upstairs-downstairs soap fest full of eligible socialites, scheming lady’s maids, and sharp-tongued dowagers. Though both were shot on location, the locations in question couldn’t be more distinct: 1883, the product of a suitably grueling, five-month, real-world trek from sweltering Texas to frigid Montana, showcases the wide-open spaces of the Great Plains and other Western wildernesses, while The Gilded Age lets us plebs past the gates of the period-appropriate great estates of Newport and exurban New York."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy