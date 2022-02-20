ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Elimination Chamber Producers Revealed

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe producers have been revealed for today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. You can click here for our full report from the show. The following producers worked...

www.pwmania.com

wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion. But...
WWE
PWMania

What WWE Was Said To Be ‘Seriously Considering’ Prior To Ronda Rousey’s Return

Ronda Rousey is currently scheduled to challenge Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown women’s title at WWE Wrestlemania 38. According to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com, WWE initially had a different idea for the women’s main event:. “I have been told that in Novmeber/early December, a four-way match between WWE’s...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Upcoming RAW Title Matches

WWE has announced two title matches for the Road to WrestleMania 38. Next week’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature Finn Balor challenging WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, with the title on the line. We noted before how Balor returned to the ring on...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
WWE
PWMania

Updated Card For WWE WrestleMania 38 – 3 Confirmed Matches

WWE has not offered any real details on the big Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar won today’s WWE Elimination Chamber main event to become the new WWE Champion after WWE did an injury angle with Bobby Lashley. WWE then confirmed Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38 as Reigns retained his title over WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg today in Saudi Arabia.
WWE
PWMania

The Miz Says He’s Bringing Someone To RAW Tonight

As reported before, Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from Saudi Arabia saw Rey Mysterio defeat The Miz on the Kickoff pre-show. Rey and son Dominik Mysterio then teamed up to take out Miz in the post-match angle. Miz later teased in a post-match interview that he was going to call on a “superb athlete” and “global star” to help him against The Mysterios. It was then reported that social media star Logan Paul was likely headed back to WWE to team with The Miz, presumably for a WrestleMania 38 match against The Mysterios.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop On RAW

Last night’s WWE RAW saw Bianca Belair defeat Doudrop in singles action, with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on commentary. The Belair vs. Doudrop match reportedly received rave reviews backstage, according to PWInsider. The match also received similar praise on social media. WWE praised Belair on Instagram as...
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE RAW Preview For Tonight

WWE has announced the first match and segments for tonight’s RAW After Elimination Chamber from Columbia South Carolina. Below is the announced lineup for tonight- -Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens vs. RK-Bro (Owens & Rollins will be added to the upcoming title match between RK-Bro & RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy if they win)
WWE
Fightful

Edge Returns To Raw, Throws Down Open Challenge For WrestleMania 38

Edge needs WrestleMania. WrestleMania needs Edge. Edge came back from a career-ending injury after 9 years of retirement at the Royal Rumble in 2020. That year at WrestleMania, he fought Randy Orton in an empty Performance Center. The next year, he was in the main event of WrestleMania with Bryan Danielson and Roman Reigns. Now, with no clear-cut path to WrestleMania outside of a resume that very few roster members past or present can boast, Edge is looking for someone to step up and face him at WrestleMania this year.
WWE
FanSided

WWE ‘seriously considered’ other WrestleMania 38 plans for Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair

WWE reportedly ‘seriously considered’ other WrestleMania 38 plans involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. WrestleMania 38 is the next premium live event for WWE after the conclusion of the Elimination Chamber event. Two major Women’s Championship matches are officially set, as Becky Lynch defends her Raw title against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair looks to retain her SmackDown title against Ronda Rousey. But, WWE reportedly had different plans at WrestleMania for Lynch and Flair.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE RAW Match And Segments Revealed For Tonight

WWE has announced a match and two segments for tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber RAW from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC. We noted before how new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was advertised locally and by WWE. Now WWE has officially announced The Beast for tonight’s show. WWE’s official...
WWE
PWMania

Update On Bobby Lashley Following WWE Elimination Chamber Injury Angle

Bobby Lashley was undergoing testing on his shoulder on Monday. Lashley was currently in Birmingham, Alabama visiting with WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Lashley got his shoulder checked out by doctors at Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. There’s no word yet on what doctors found, but we will keep...
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Brock Lesnar set for March 5 title defense, Logan Paul heading to WrestleMania

WWE is officially on the last stretch of the Road to WrestleMania and the card is coming together quickly. That continued during Raw on Monday night. For Brock Lesnar, that road has at least one more speedbump after Paul Heyman revealed that Lesnar would have to defend his title on March 5. The match, which Heyman hopes will ruin Lesnar's chances of a title vs. title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, will be against Bobby Lashley or an appropriate replacement opponent.
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the news that Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW:. “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
WWE
411mania.com

Finn Balor Returns on WWE Raw, Teams With Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor is back on WWE Raw, returning to join forces Tommaso Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Monday night’s show saw Balor make his return for the first time in weeks and team up with Ciampa to defeat the Dirty Dogs. You can see clips from the match below.
WWE
PWMania

Mickie James: ‘I Hated The Piggy James Angle’

Mickie James appeared on this week’s “The Kurt Angle Show” to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, she looked back on the Piggy James angle during the first run of her career with WWE where Michelle McCool and Layla made fun of her in storyline:
WWE
Fightful

Tag Team Title Match Set For 3/7 WWE Raw

A major match is set for the March 7 episode of WWE Raw. Following tonight's main event of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have earned a Tag Team Championship match. They will now enter the pre-existing match between Alpha Academy and RK-Bro, making a triple threat that will happen in 2 weeks on Monday, March 7.
WWE
ComicBook

Every Cody Rhodes Reference From Last Night's WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes is a free agent and is, by every indication, heading back to the WWE. And while "The American Nightmare" didn't appear on this week's Monday Night Raw, that didn't stop a few WWE stars (and even WWE's official Twitter account) from teasing his arrival. It started with The Miz teasing his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner on Miz TV. His teases during Elimination Chamber already had fans guessing that it could be Rhodes and he took that further by claiming he was "dashing" (Rhodes' old nickname). His partner wound up being Logan Paul.
WWE

