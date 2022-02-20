ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is the Bitcoin Bull Market Over? Analyst Who Called Crypto Crash Last Year Looks at State of BTC

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s collapse in May 2021 is looking at BTC’s price action to see whether the largest digital asset is primed for another correction. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 94,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is currently trading within an ascending...

dailyhodl.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Market#Btc#Affiliate Marketing#The Daily Hodl
dailyhodl.com

One Ethereum Rival Will Shatter All-Time High Before Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A popular cryptocurrency analyst is predicting that a layer-1 smart contract altcoin will reach a new all-time high before Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 204,800 Twitter followers that Avalanche (AVAX) could be the first crypto asset ranked among the top-20 largest by market cap to reach a new record high.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price slide causes heavy losses to crypto market

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS
The Verge

Crypto exchange Binance.US is reportedly dealing with an SEC investigation

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the relationship between the US branch of cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two trading firms that have ties to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, as reported by The Waall Street Journal. The two firms, Merit Peak Ltd. and Sigma Chain AG, serve as market makers that continually buy and sell crypto on Binance.US, helping to lower price volatility.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) Are Ahead of Ethereum in Key Metric, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A top crypto analytics firm says the smart contract platforms Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) are showing strength in one particular development metric. Santiment says the three Ethereum (ETH) competitors lead large-cap crypto projects in terms of GitHub submission rates. “Development activity continues to play a vital role...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy