‘The greatest’: Former Newcastle Falcons coach Steve Black dies aged 64

 2 days ago
Steve Black pictured during one of his two spells on the coaching staff at Newcastle Falcons.

The former Newcastle Falcons coach Steve Black has died aged 64.

Black twice served on the Falcons’ coaching team, in a variety of positions, as well as taking roles with Wales, the British and Irish Lions, Newcastle United and Sunderland. During his time with Newcastle’s football team he worked under Kevin Keegan in the club’s successful era in the 1990s, and warm tributes have been paid by those who worked with him.

A renowned mentor and motivator, Black is best known to many for his close relationship with England Rugby World Cup-winning fly-half Jonny Wilkinson. Wilkinson previously described Black as “the best at what he does” and a Newcastle statement said on Sunday: “All at Newcastle Falcons are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our friend and former colleague, Steve Black.

“Blackie, as he was universally known, spent two spells on the club’s coaching staff – but he was so much more than that. The jovial Geordie was the spiritual heartbeat of the Falcons from the very early days of professionalism, helping steer Newcastle to promotion and then the Premiership title at the first attempt.

“Winning multiple domestic cups under his watch, Blackie’s unique motivational talents saw him succeeding with the Welsh national team and the British and Irish Lions, as well as with Newcastle United and Sunderland football clubs, and numerous other elite sportspeople.

Jonny Wilkinson (left) and Steve Black in 2004. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

“Much more than his sporting achievements, Blackie was a friend to all of us - a proud Geordie who understood the value of people, and how to inspire them. Our deepest condolences go out to Blackie’s family, and his many, many friends. You will never be forgotten.”

Alan Shearer paid tribute on Sunday, writing on Twitter: “Awful news. RIP Blackie”, and the ex-Sunderland and Newcastle striker Michael Bridges added: “So upset reading this tragic news. An amazing man who had time for everyone. Took me under his wing in 1994 and trained me on Tynemouth beach to get me fit for the start of my YTS contract SunderlandAFC. The world has lost a great man, husband, father and mentor.”

Terry McDermott, who worked with Black at Newcastle and Huddersfield football clubs, tweeted: “Devastated to wake up to the news my big mate B1ackie has passed away. Words can’t do justice what a top bloke he was and he will be missed very much by everyone who knew him ripblackie.”

The Bath and former England back Danny Cipriani simply described Black as “the greatest” and added “He was the most genuine kind man. Full of love and inspiration … Rest in peace.”

