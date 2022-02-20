ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet Shop: My cat won't let me work

By Jennifer Fernandez
greensboro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLately, Nigel has started interfering with my work. He has started sitting on the table where I work at home so that he can stare at me while I try to work. When that doesn’t get my attention he’ll start “eeping” at me. Then come...

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Lowell Sun

My partner is letting me down

DEAR ANNIE: I have been in a relationship with a man for 10 years, and we have been engaged for four years. In the beginning, it was wonderful, and I am aware that all relationships go through ups and downs. I love him deeply, and oftentimes over the years I have put my needs, wants and desires aside in order to see him happy or to avoid confrontation.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Squirrel#Birds#Pet Shop
Tracey Folly

I refused to let my father walk me down the aisle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I also refused to let him "give me away." When I planned my wedding, I knew I didn't want to observe most of the traditions you see in a typical wedding. I didn't want my father to walk me down the aisle, and I didn't want him to give me away.
Telegraph

Why my children won’t be getting a Valentine’s gift from me

Valentine’s Day has long been a hellscape of hearts and teddies for singles or the newly partnered, but now the pressure has ramped up even further – to include the whole family. Online retailers, high street big beasts and Instagram influencers have conspired to encourage grown-ups to give gifts and cards to their children and even their pets. Yes, ​I’m afraid ​Valentine’s for Fido is now “a thing”. ​
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

My mother refused to let me wear sandals with socks in public

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "You look ridiculous," she said. It was my first year of college. I was what they call a non-traditional student because I was thirty, not seventeen-and-a-half. It was hot; I was chubby, and I wanted to be comfortable. So I decided to wear sandals with socks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Female worker finds man hiding in boxes in back room after store closes

A female employee said she was "f*cking terrified out of my mind" after seeing a human hand and eyes peering out from some boxes of a hardware store.The store had closed security footage showed Sierra Galvez appeared to be alone when she could be seen freeze for a heartbeat before turning and bolting through the deserted warehouse.Seconds later, a man walks into the frame. The viral video has been seen more than 10.5 million times since it was shared on TikTok last week. She explained in follow-up videos that she called her manager and dialled 911, but the store creeper...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman faces backlash for throwing away $1,000 worth of her sister’s food: ‘People are so self-righteous’

A woman is being slammed for throwing away near $1,000 worth of her sister’s food because it was “unhealthy.”In a post shared to the Reddit forum, “Am I the A**hole,” @u/Scared-Outside4725 said that because she and her sister have “opposite personalities,” they aren’t “very close.” But, the sister moved in for a week, as she received a new job opportunity.“My mother was ecstatic that my sister might be ‘coming home finally,’” the Reddit user wrote. “She moved across the county right after college and hasn’t been back in almost 10 years.”She detailed how having her sister stay her seemed like...
REDDIT
ZDNet

If my kitchen is so smart, why won't it make me a sandwich?

I have a lot of Alexas. Oh, it's not just because I'm a reviewer, and Amazon keeps sending me devices to review. It's because I purposely bought an Alexa device for every room of the house. And yes, in there too. Some of you will comment about the Big Brother...
ELECTRONICS
ohmymag.co.uk

This family got a surprising letter for the vet after their dog passed away

One family had to say goodbye to their 18-year-old dog, Sunny. As they struggled with their grief, they received a letter from an ‘angel’ called Helper. Here’s what it said. The mysterious ‘angel’. After the family had their beloved family dog Sunny put down, they received...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy