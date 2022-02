From the staggering reported Super Golf League offers to the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program and increased tournament purses—most notably, the whopping $20 million up for grabs at next month's Players Championship—there's been a lot of money talk in pro golf recently. But it turns out that Tiger Woods, arguably the game's all-time greatest player, never concerned himself with prize money during the heat of battle.

GOLF ・ 2 HOURS AGO