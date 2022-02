FIFA 22 Icon Swaps 2 is now live and the first set of tokens are available to earn through objectives. Icon Swaps 2 introduces similar rewards to the first iteration, but the big introduction are Moments players. Moments Steven Gerrard and Fabio Cannavaro are available to earn during Icon Swaps 2. EA Sports hasn't released the first set of Moments in packs as of yet, but expect them to be released shortly. When Moments players are released, Middle Icons will be removed from packs.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO