Nashville-raised singer-songwriter Rae hits her stride on new album ‘Lighten Up’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the night Erin Rae made her debut in the Nashville music scene, she hadn’t even planned on taking the stage. She was back in town after a semester in college, and quickly became a regular at a weekly open mic night at Café Coco – then a 24-hour haven for...

Betty Davis, who made confident, slinky funk music during a short career in the 1970s, died on February 9. Her longtime friend Connie Portis confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing that Davis had cancer. A press statement later confirmed the news. She was 77. “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis, a multi-talented music influencer, pioneer rock star, singer, songwriter, arranger, model, and fashion icon,” Portis wrote. “Most of all Betty was a friend, Aunt, niece, and beloved member of her community of Homestead, Pennsylvania, and of the worldwide community of friends and fans.” Davis began recording music in New York City in the 1960s, cutting songs for DCP International and Columbia Records as Betty Mabry. She married the jazz trumpeter Miles Davis in 1968, and helped expand his tastes to funk and rock music. They divorced in 1969.
ASHLAND — A little over a month ago, contemporary gospel music artist Matthew West was performing his Christmas show, bringing to life the music of the holiday. Now, under the gray skies of winter, West is back on the road doing what he does best — writing and singing songs meant to uplift the masses and playing music inspired by his Christian faith.
Lighten Up

Erin Rae makes gentle music that’s easy to listen to over and over again, and yet it is never boring. The Nashville songwriter’s 2018 album Putting on Airs established this strength with 12 impeccable, minimalist recordings that showcased her subtle vocal style and acoustic guitar playing: It also demonstrated a consistent gift for writing earworms. With her latest album, Lighten Up, Rae keeps the songwriting focused and tight while broadening her stylistic palette, landing on a sound that’s less acutely folksy and more classic, unpretentious pop music.
A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
Singer-songwriter Gary Brooker, best known for the 1967 single "A Whiter Shade of Pale" as part of British rock band Procol Harum, has died at the age of 76, his representative confirmed to CNN Wednesday. A statement on a fan website, procolharum.com, said the musician had been undergoing treatment for...
Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne will perform at the Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, at. 7:30 p.m. May 31. Sierra Ferrell will be the opening act. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 and can be purchased online at online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com. LaMontagne will be touring...
Today’s “Life.Style.Live!” music guest is no stranger to viral videos. Lorea Turner first found success with her music on the 6-second video app, “Vine.”. She’s covered artists including Cee-Lo Green, Etta James and Beyonce and her cover of Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” is one that set the internet on fire.
Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most of us don't find our calling in life at 5 years old. Not the case for Tatum Scott. "Believe it or not I was in a kindergarten talent show when I realized I wanted to be a singer," said Scott, "Then at 12 I started writing songs and it just took off from there."
NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastián Yatra calls his experience with Disney's "Encanto" a "gift from God." The Colombian singer-songwriter performs "Dos Oruguitas," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and nominated to the Oscars for best original song. The movie is also nominated for best animated film and best original music.
It was the height of the Urban Cowboy movement, and Ronnie Dunn—a Coleman, Texas native—had moved with his family to Tulsa where he picked up the revered position in the house band at Duke’s Country. The old furniture warehouse, stripped out to make room for a bandstand, welcomed in the likes of George Jones and Ricky Skaggs with a rowdy crowd of nearly 3,000 a night. Dunn credits his role opening for those acts as pivotal exposure that led him to Nashville where met Kix, the other half of Brooks & Dunn.
