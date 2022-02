Mohegan — There is never a danger of Nalyce Dudley showing up and taking it easy. And that goes for practice, too, with the New London High School girls' basketball team. "You would think kids would turn it on during a game," New London coach Tammy Millsaps said. "Nalyce is the same way in practice. She's one of the first kids in sprints, she's the first one down the floor in transition, when the ball goes up she's gonna knock your head off to go get it. If she's got to push you through the wall, she's gonna push you through the wall to get it.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO