Justine Kenin

By Justine Kenin
wcmu.org
 2 days ago

Tessa Hadley on new novel 'Free Love' and making life changes mid-40s NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with Tessa Hadley about her new novel, Free Love and pivoting to writing novels in her 40s. Sports leagues are scrambling during omicron. ,. NPR's Mary Louise talks with Christine Brennan from USA...

radio.wcmu.org

The Independent

Fox News anchor Jim Angle dies aged 75

Fox News anchor Jim Angle has passed away at the age of 75 at his home in Arlington, Virginia. The long time Fox News anchor's cause of death has not yet been released, according to the network. Angle began with the network when the cable news station launched in 1996. He initially worked as the network's Senior White House Correspondent. He covered the election and impeachment of former President Bill Clinton as well as the election campaign of former President Barack Obama. He eventually became the network's Chief National Correspondent in 2011. He retired in 2014. Angle was awarded the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth mourns devastating death in emotional tribute message

Ali Wentworth has paid a heartfelt tribute online following the sad death of global humanitarian leader, Dr. Paul Farmer, who passed away at the age of 62. Taking to Instagram following the news of his death, Ali shared an emotional message, writing: "We lost one of the great humanitarians. Rest in Peace Dr. Paul Farmer."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin: ‘Rabiye Kurnaz,’ ‘Stay Awake’ Win German Art House Cinema Awards

Andreas Dresen’s political drama Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush and Jamie Sisley’s U.S. feature Stay Awake — which looks at the toll drug addiction takes on a family — have won top honors from the guild of German art house cinema owners as the best movies screening in competition and the Generation 14plus sections of the 2022 Berlinale. Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush picked up two of Berlin’s top awards Wednesday night, with star Meltem Kaptan taking the Silver Bear for best performance — Berlin’s gender-neutral best acting honor— and Laila Stieler winning best screenplay. The film traces the...
MOVIES
realitytitbit.com

David and Annie secured millions through their 90 Day popularity

Married couple David and Annie have made millions of dollars (some now changed into Thai baht) since they first made their 90 Day Fiance debut. Now with a spin-off, their fortune has only increased…. After first meeting in a karaoke bar, a romantic connection was straight on the table for...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

From Somebody, Somewhere to Fleabag, it's "liberating" to see so many lazy, drunk, broke women on TV representing "The New Female Antihero"

Bridget Everett's Somebody, Somewhere character Sam is the latest example of female antiheroes on the small screen. "It’s a relief to see the women of small-screen comedy and dramedy turning their backs on ambition, personal growth and self-actualization," write University of Colorado, Denver professors Sarah Hagelin and Gillian Silverman in their book The New Female Antihero: The Disruptive Women of Twenty-First-Century US Television. "From Enlightened to Broad City, from Girls to I May Destroy You, female protagonists flout expectations that they be hard-working and socially responsible, gravitating instead toward indolence and self-sabotage. They quit their jobs when they get bored; they reject stable relationships, remunerative work and even personal dignity. It may sound dangerous to celebrate all this narcissism, fecklessness and sloth, but it’s also liberating: Who among us has not wanted to ditch a boring job and set their wellness plans on fire? We were already exhausted before lockdowns and day care closures; now, nearly two years into this pandemic, 'it’s as if our whole society is burned out,' wrote Noreen Malone in The New York Times Magazine. Somebody Somewhere is a far cry from the single-girl sitcoms of the past, which have generally followed the arc of the bildungsroman, in which the protagonist develops self-reliance and self-respect, ready to meet the challenges of becoming an adult. These new story lines are, instead, versions of what the feminist scholar Susan Fraiman calls narratives of 'unbecoming,' featuring protagonists who undermine their own growth and education, and are more likely to be mired in failure than striving toward wedding rings and corner offices." As Hagelin and Silverman point out, it's been accepted for men to be obnoxious slackers on TV, from Jerry Seinfeld to Larry David to Louis CK. But, they add, "audiences expect cheery competence from women while tolerating laziness, violence and rule-breaking in men, the female antihero represents a far more profound threat to the status quo."
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Series' Spinoff Reportedly Canceled at Paramount+

Time's up for a CBS favorite newsmagazine's spinoff plans. Paramount+ has reportedly canceled 60 Minutes Plus, the spinoff series for one of its most iconic shows on CBS, 60 Minutes. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021 but according to a report by Variety, the streaming companion to the CBS broadcast series was canceled abruptly last month.
TV SERIES

