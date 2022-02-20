ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone, IA

Least Expensive Homes You’ll Find In Eastern Iowa

By Shawn Foxx
 4 days ago
If you're looking for your first home or maybe if you're thinking about investing in a home as a source of income, I've found some inexpensive options that could get you on your way. With some updating and work, these homes have real possibilities. This home in Keystone is...

98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Most Popular Pizza Makes You Wonder Who They Asked

In the words of Courtlin, "the thicker the crust, the closer to God." To quote another co-worker, simply "blasphemy", when discussing a new survey that reveals Iowa's "most popular pizza." Apparently, the rest of Iowa didn't get the memo. Iowa's most popular pizza is random. The first caveat is that...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Treasurer Says State May Have Cash for You

(Des Moines, IA) — Inflation is making the dollar not go as far as it used to and that is a good reason for you to be sure you haven’t left any money or property unclaimed. State Treasurer, Michael Fitzgerald, says his office is holding 460 million dollars in assets that belong to others, mostly individuals. But he adds that some of it belong to businesses and to the estates of those no longer living. Last year the state treasurer’s office received 49 million dollars in unclaimed assets. Fitzgerald says their goal is to return every penny, but it comes in so fast they can’t do it. To see if you have unclaimed money or property visit greatiowatreasurehunt.gov.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: rodent urine, moldy corn, uncooked chicken

In the past four weeks, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including food tainted with rodent urine, moldy sweet corn and chicken that wasn’t fully cooked. One establishment where cockroaches and 10 dead mice were found agreed to voluntarily close in an effort to […] The post Restaurant inspection update: rodent urine, moldy corn, uncooked chicken appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Disease Hitting Iowa’s Burr Oaks

(Des Moines, IA) — The only oak species that are native in all of Iowa’s 99 counties is facing some disease issues. The D-N-R’s Tivon Feeley says they are seeing a lot of Bur Oak Blight, which is a fungus that appears on the leaf. He says Burr Oak Blight numbers have been “kind of fluctuating,” and the number of trees will decline without treatment. But treatment isn’t cheap — Feeley says it only works in small capacities like one or two-yard trees, and that can’t be used to treat “a forest worth of bur oaks.” People who think their Burr Oak trees are blighted can send samples to the Iowa State University Plant Diagnostic Clinic for testing.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Would Crack Down on Trucker Blockades in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says people involved in blockades and occupations like the one that’s been going on in Canada would be quickly arrested if that happened in Iowa, but Reynolds is also expressing sympathy to Canadians who are unhappy with that country’s vaccination requirements. She says the “means don’t justify the end,” but it does reflect “where people are today.” Reynolds approved a state law last year that raised the penalties for protest-related crimes. It created a new crime called “interference with public disorder control,” and people convicted of “unlawful assembly” can be sentenced to up to two years in prison. Iowa law now provides civil liability protection to drivers who accidentally hit protesters blocking roads.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Student at central Iowa college reunited with parents after 2 years

Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships. According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to January 2022. In the midst of this climb, our national investigative team uncovered consumer complaints from across the country accusing dealers of advertising one price, but when it came time to sign, charging a cash price thousands more.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Snow expected for Thursday in central Iowa

Another round of winter precipitation is heading into the forecast for Iowa Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory starts at Noon and lasts until Midnight for areas along I-35 and Eastern Iowa. Des Moines and Ames are in this new advisory. Roads will be getting slippery in spots by tonight with the light snow falling. A […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

DNR: Eastern Iowa restaurant repeatedly failed to test water

A restaurant in a small eastern Iowa town that has groundwater contaminated by farm fertilizer did not adequately test the drinking water from its well for more than three years, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Newt’s Cafe in Nichols, a town of about 340 people southeast of Iowa City, is required to […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa restaurant repeatedly failed to test water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
104.5 KDAT

Have You Had a Great Nurse, In Eastern Iowa, That You’ll Always Remember? Nominate Them!

I have a soft spot for nurses. My wife is an OB Nurse and after 5 years of loving her career and where she works, she's moving on and becoming a traveling nurse! That means that she'll be contracted out by a service that helps supply nurses all over the country, to hospitals that are short-staffed. Now, is definitely the time for her to do this, as so many nurses have become burned out by the pandemic. Long hours, over-time, completely covered in PPE (Personal protective equipment) to keep themselves safe from contracting COVID-19 and spreading it when they get home and seeing more patients suffering through this sickness and too many who never make it out of the hospital. This has taken a major toll on these professionals, mentally, emotionally, and physically.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Least educated counties in Iowa

While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Girl Scout troop robbed while selling cookies in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Joining the Girl Scouts Troop 709 in Carlisle has already been impactful for Marah Pearce, Madison Williams, and Abby Hugen. “A whole bunch of my friends are from Girl Scouts and that’s how I met them,” said Abby who is nine-years-old. Ten-year-old Marah Pearce says they’ve learned life lessons at an […]
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Café Hasn’t Been Testing Its Tap Water Enough

A restaurant in the small town of Nichols Iowa is not testing its water as frequently as it should be. In an article by the Iowa Capitol Dispatch, Newt’s Café is required to test the water it serves customers daily because water from its shallow well has had excess levels of nitrate concentrations. The contaminant is thought to come from a nearby agricultural business that has sold fertilizers and other farm chemicals.
NICHOLS, IA
LoneStar 92

7 Things You’ll Find With A Typical West Texas Household

Having been in the radio business for 32 years now, and having lived all over the country--Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Kansas, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, and now Texas... Never have I ever witnessed more pride and pure love for where you're from than here in the Lone Star State. I've never seen any home decorated like I have here, beaming with home-state pride from door to door. Right along with it, a deep belief in God and folks who are regular churchgoers each and every week. There's certainly a different culture here-one that's very old world, sweet, genuine, and real. One of people who were raised with manners, a healthy fear of their parents, and at the core--the values of doing the right thing, treating others with respect, and just all-around kindness.
TEXAS STATE
104.5 KDAT

Chris Earl Leaving KCRG TV 9 News Team

A longtime eastern Iowa newsman is leaving the anchor desk at our news partner, KCRG TV 9. Chris Earl first arrived at KCRG in Cedar Rapids in April of 2008. He was part of the morning news team in recent years before being named the replacement for Bruce Aune in February of 2020. Aune, who was with KCRG for 34 years, did his last newscast for the station on Friday, March 6, 2020.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

You Have to See These Beautiful and Free Iowa Phone Wallpapers

The state of Iowa does not get a lot of credit for its beauty. Largely regarded as flat with banal scenery, it's quite unfair to say that the state has no real beauty. I wanted to present to you some really tangible evidence we do have a lot of options in terms of scenery, and better yet, you can take some of that beauty and harness it into a small space: your mobile phone or tablet's lock screen. Oh, while you're at it, please put us on your phone too, if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
