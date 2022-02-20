Least Expensive Homes You’ll Find In Eastern Iowa

I have a soft spot for nurses. My wife is an OB Nurse and after 5 years of loving her career and where she works, she's moving on and becoming a traveling nurse! That means that she'll be contracted out by a service that helps supply nurses all over the country, to hospitals that are short-staffed. Now, is definitely the time for her to do this, as so many nurses have become burned out by the pandemic. Long hours, over-time, completely covered in PPE (Personal protective equipment) to keep themselves safe from contracting COVID-19 and spreading it when they get home and seeing more patients suffering through this sickness and too many who never make it out of the hospital. This has taken a major toll on these professionals, mentally, emotionally, and physically.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO