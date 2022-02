The college's theater department will present 'Red Herring' over multiple dates in early MarchHang on to your fedora because Clackamas Community College's Theatre Department will present the heartwarming comedy "Red Herring," by Michael Hollinger as the winter main stage production. Boston gumshoe Maggie Pelletier has to nose around the "red herrings" of who dumped a body in the harbor in this tribute to the classic noir detective story. It is 1952, Eisenhower is on the campaign trail, "I Love Lucy" is on TV and Joe McCarthy's daughter just got engaged to a Soviet spy. A D V E...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO