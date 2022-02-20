Clear skies tonight

Sunday started off with a few clouds and sunshine throughout the day. The high temperature was near 40 as high-pressure built-in with plenty of sunshine. We will stay dry until a front moves through on Tuesday. Temperatures will be above average into the 40’s and 50’s for the first half of the week. Sunday night into Monday clouds will start to build-in late as high pressure moves to the east but temperatures will stay close to freezing as warm air is still being advected into the region.

