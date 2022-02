League of Legends developer Riot Games has today unveiled the full list of planned Clash dates that will take place over the course of 2022. If you're unfamiliar with Clash, this game mode in League of Legends is typically held on weekends-only and lets teams of five players squad-up in the goal of taking on others in a tournament format. Clash has been around for a couple of years at this point, and as 2022 continues to get going, Riot today opted to give LoL players a long-term view at what dates they should keep open on their calendar.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO