With the finale of The Book of Boba Fett set to premiere on Disney+ tomorrow, Fortnite has added a pair of new skins based on the Star Wars series: Fennec Shand and Krrsantan! The two skins are available right now in the game's Item Shop, and both are accompanied by new Back Bling. Shand comes with the Mythosaur Signet Back Bling, while Krrsantan comes with the Hutt Clan Symbol Back Bling. Boba Fett was added to the game back in December, and the skin is available once again for those that missed out on it the first time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO