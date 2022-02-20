Jax Beach Pier Surf Report - Sunday AM

Mississippi hunter Doug Borries has caught and killed an enormous 13.4 ft alligator weighing 905 pounds near a South Florida lake.The reptile was suspected of eating livestock on private property in Okeechobee County, and was considered a threat. The owner of the property agreed to have it killed.“I had no idea the magnitude of how big his body was until we pulled him completely out of the lake,” said Mr Borries.“Size does matter,” he wrote on his company Facebook wall, Dynamic Outdoors TV, with images of him standing next to the enormous creature, sitting on its back and pulling open...

ANIMALS ・ 19 DAYS AGO