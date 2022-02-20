Leeds 2-4 Manchester United: Premier League – as it happened

4.45pm GMT

Thank you very much for your company today. Here is Louise Taylor’s report from a wet and windy Elland Road.

4.43pm GMT

Honorable mention for Lindelof today who did some incredible working bringing out the ball from the back to instigate a number of attacks.

4.42pm GMT

Wolves v Leicester is a decent game, you will be pleased to know. A lively start at Molineux.

4.36pm GMT

Very exciting to see Pogba come back into form for Manchester United. Such a great player on his day who has found some consistency in recent weeks. Rangnick will also be pleased that Sancho is settling at Old Trafford, with another impressive display today, earning Man of the Match from Gary Neville.

4.32pm GMT

This happened in Manchester last night ...

4.30pm GMT

There were some positives for Bielsa as the Leeds frontline cut through the Man United defence impressively at times but their own backline was mildly farcical.

4.19pm GMT

In excellent news ... Alex Hess is taking you through the joys of Wolves v Leicester. What a day!

4.09pm GMT

Maguire on winning from 2-2: “I think that is the most pleasing aspect of the game. We have to start the second half better. The first goal is really lucky on their behalf. Then they scored a good goal. We had to fight back - and we did that.”

On scoring Man United’s first goal from a corner this season. “Every time I see the stat, I am embarrassed. As a team and a group we know it’s not been good enough. If we score more from set-plays we’d be further up the table.”

On weather : “The conditions in the second half were really bad. The half we were defending was really waterlogged.”

Elated: Anthony Elanga of Manchester United celebrates scoring a goal to make the score 2-4 with Bruno Fernandes . Photograph: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

4.02pm GMT

A good day for drenched fans in the away end. Shame they have to deal with a train strike in their attempt to get home. I wouldn’t advise walking back to Manchester.

4.00pm GMT

“Marvellous nostalgic game in the rain. So reminiscent of Man U v Leeds of yesteryear,” says Dean Kinsella.



3.59pm GMT

The double changes paid off for both sides as Raphinha and Gelhardt had a big impact on Leeds’ attacking play, while Fred and Elanga made the difference on the scoresheet. A good day for managers, in a way.

3.58pm GMT

Full-time: Leeds 2-4 Manchester United

What a cracking game in impressively awful conditions. There were some great moments of quality from both team but Man United deserve the victory thanks to their clinical attacking and finishing.

Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga reacts after being struck in the head by an object as he celebrated their third goal scored by Fred. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

3.57pm GMT

90+4 mins: Just before Leeds conceded the fourth I was about to post how tired they looked. It’s fair to say that since the Elanga goal things have slowed down.

3.55pm GMT

90+2 mins: Rangnick goes onto the pitch to calm things down. The referee gets a few of the players around him and tells them all to calm down. Junior Firpo is cautioned for his efforts. Luke Shaw is booked for legging it across the pitch to remonstrate.

We are well into the five minutes of added time.

3.53pm GMT

90 mins: Elanga will enjoy his goal after getting coined by the home fans. One in the eye for the tosser who through the item.

He is cleaned out by Junior Firpo and then a lot of players get involved in a melee as they do not like the challenge.

3.52pm GMT

GOAL! Leeds 2-4 Manchester United (Elanga, 88)

Fernandes slips the ball through to Elanga who calmly slots his shot under Meslier. Game over.

Anthony Elanga scores their fourth goal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

3.49pm GMT

86 mins: Ronaldo is replaced by Varane as Man United look to shut up shop. Varane will play in between Maguire and Lindelof.

3.47pm GMT

84 mins: Leeds are very much on top here and Man United are holding on. The fans are trying to give their team one last push.

Rodrigo is the latest to try his luck but his shot from 30 yards is wild and off target.

3.45pm GMT

82 mins: McTominay commits another foul. The Leeds players sprint over to shout at the referee as they want the Scot to be sent off for a second booking. The only person who is booked is Raphinha for his complaints.

The free-kick ends with De Gea tipping over a dipping shot from distance.

3.43pm GMT

80 mins: A low cross from James is met at the near post by a man in Red and lumped out for a throw.

3.41pm GMT

78 mins: McTominay is cautioned for his fifth foul of the day after crunching into Gelhardt a touch late.

3.39pm GMT

76 mins: Forshaw is booked for stopping Fred from counter-attacking.

3.37pm GMT

74 mins: Tackles flying in on the halfway line as players from box sides happily throw themselves around. Ends with a Leeds free-kick. The conditions are good for a slide challenge.

Klich gets another chance inside the area but his effort is poor from 17 yards and De Gea holds on.

3.35pm GMT

72 mins: It looks like Elanga was hit in the head by something thrown from the crowd.

The Swede almost angers the Leeds fans some more by getting the ball in space in the box but his finish is weak, allowing Meslier to grab hold. Leeds look very open at the back.

Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga reacts after being struck in the head by an object as they celebrated their third goal scored by Fred. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

3.34pm GMT

GOAL! Leeds 2-3 Manchester United (Fred, 70)

What an impact. A freeflowing move ends with Sancho and Fred combining in the box, allowing the Brazilian to whack home from close range. Lots of things thrown from the crowd at the Man United players, you will not be shocked to hear.

Fred celebrates with Anthony Elanga and Scott McTominay . Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

3.31pm GMT

67 mins: Lingard and Pogba are off - Elanga and Fred on. Very odd that Pogba has been withdrawn, seeing as he’s been Man United’s best player.

Thomas Stratford says: “A lot of fans questioning Bielsa’s judgement of late but in these conditions my vote’s for the manager who had the foresight to bring a bucket with him…



“Hope whoever’s covering this live for the Guardian has found a vaguely dry spot to perch in this.”

3.28pm GMT

65 mins: Lindelof strides out of defence, making it to the edge of the Leeds box, before laying the ball off to Ronaldo who quickly moves it to Sancho whose effort is deflected wide.

3.26pm GMT

63 mins: Fred and Elanga are being summoned by Rangnick.

3.24pm GMT

61 mins: Forshaw flicks a pass through to Gelhardt, he gets it out of his feet and drives a low shot towards goal but De Gea gets down well and holds on.

Struilk is booked for taking down Fernandes.

3.22pm GMT

59 mins: Fernandes is snapping into challenges, fuming that he was not awarded a free-kick in the buildup to the second Leeds goal.

3.20pm GMT

57 mins: The cat has been sent out to meet the pigeons. What a start to the second half. Man United really have fallen apart quickly here. They need to recover.

3.18pm GMT

55 mins: It does not look like a foul to me. No idea why they are watching this challenge by Forshaw on Fernandes so many times. GOAL GIVEN!

3.17pm GMT

GOAL! Leeds 2-2 Manchester United (Raphinha, 54)

James crosses and finds Raphinha at the back post to tap in. There is a VAR check for a foul on Fernandes ...

Raphinha celebrates . Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

3.16pm GMT

GOAL! Leeds 1-2 Manchester United (Rodrigo, 53)

Rodrigo gets the ball on the left wing and sends in a cross to the back post but it drifts over De Gea and into the net. Very lucky for Leeds. GAME ON!



Rodrigo scores from distance Photograph: Simon Davies/ProSports/REX/Shutterstock

Rodrigo Moreno celebrates with teammate Adam Forshaw of Leeds United after scoring their team’s first goal . Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

3.14pm GMT

51 mins: Pogba drifts past Klich on the right flank and whips a dangerous cross along the six-yard line but there is no one there to convert.

“Leeds players would be wise to concentrate play in the deepest body of water,” says Ian Copestake.



Get the armbands on.

3.12pm GMT

49 mins: Rodrigo slides in on Wan-Bissaka from about five yards away and ends up going five yards past him thanks to the slippy surface.

When Koch was taken off, Leeds did not stipulate it as a concussion sub for some reason, even though it was justified, meaning they could now have an extra sub. Odd decision-making.

3.10pm GMT

47 mins: Gelhardt shows some promise as he drives at the defence and then passes to Klich whose shot from 25 yards is deflected wide. There is a very good amount of water on the playing surface now ...

3.08pm GMT

Second half

Here we go again!

3.08pm GMT

Raphinha and Gelhardt are coming on for Leeds. That is all their subs made now. A bold decision in conditions bad for hamstrings. Harrison and Llorente off - the latter was bloody awful.

3.06pm GMT

The weather is so awful here that I am refusing to take my neighbours their milk which I have. If you are reading this, could you come and get it as I don’t want to drown out there.

Little wet out there. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

3.04pm GMT

I am imagining second half carnage.

3.03pm GMT

You’d have to think Raphinha will need to be sent on sooner or later if Leeds are to get back into this. Bielsa will outthink me and stick Bate on instead.

2.59pm GMT

Finally!

2.58pm GMT

I am in the north - 52 miles from Elland Road - and I can confirm the weather is utterly horrific.

2.52pm GMT

Half-time: Leeds 0-2 Manchester United

The game has been relatively tight but all the moments of quality have come from Manchester United. Leeds’ best chance now is that the rain causes plenty of puddles and gets the match called off, as they look dejected by the scoreline.

Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho of Manchester United gesture to the Leeds United fans after scoring their sides second goal. Photograph: Jon Super/AP

2.50pm GMT

GOAL! Leeds 0-2 Manchester United (Fernandes, 45+4)

Lindelof drives the visitors forward before laying the ball out to Sancho on the right, from where he clips in a cross for Fernandes to head home from six yards.

Bruno Fernandes heads in from close range. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

And celebrates. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

2.49pm GMT

45+4 mins: Klich picks up the ball 40 yards from goal and gets it out of his feet before launching a shot from distance but it flies well over the bar.

2.47pm GMT

45+2 mins: There is plenty of surface water and the ball is being slowed down. I anticipate lots of people in oversized coats pushing the water to the side at half time.

2.46pm GMT

45 mins: Six minutes added on.

Gary Neville thinks if the rain continues the game could be at risk ...

2.44pm GMT

44 mins: Shambles at the back for Leeds! Fernandes pings a ball over the top for Ronaldo to chase but Meslier reads it and comes out to collect, only to see Llorente get there first and knock it over his own goalkeeper for a corner.

The corner is swung in by Shaw but beats everyone, including the two Man United who are left on the floor for some reasons or other.

2.42pm GMT

42 mins: Klich receives a cross from Junior Firpo, which he holds up and lays back to Forshaw. The midfielder lines up the shot but sends it high and wide.

Klich catches Ronaldo, allowing the Portuguese the chance to roll around on the soaking turf for a few seconds.

2.40pm GMT

40 mins: Sancho picks up a loose ball on the edge of the box, he draws in a defender and then fires off a rising shot with his left foot which goes over.

2.38pm GMT

38 mins: Leeds have recovered relatively well from the goal, having a decent spell of possession but the crowd seem to have been somewhat subdued.

2.36pm GMT

36 mins: A flare has been thrown onto the pitch from the away end to add a little red mist to proceedings.

2.35pm GMT

GOAL! Leeds 0-1 Manchester United (Maguire, 34)

Pogba is looking in fine fettle today. He brushes off Forshaw once more, before passing to Fernandes who curls a shot towards the corner but Meslier dives to his left to repel his effort. The resulting corner is swung into the box by Shaw and Maguire rises highest to nod in.

Harry Maguire with a bullet header. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Harry Maguire celebrates with Jesse Lingard of Manchester United after scoring their team’s first goal . Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

2.33pm GMT

32 mins: Sancho has his first run at the Leeds defence; he tries to shimmy and cut inside but he is forced sideways, and eventually out.

Junior Firpo is on for the departed Koch.

2.30pm GMT

30 mins: Koch is down and indicating to the medical staff he isn’t too happy with something or other. He makes a flashing sign to those treating him. If he has suffered a head injury, it might be sensible to bring him off. Ronaldo has walked over to offer his expertise on head injuries. Koch walks offer, helped by the medical staff. One wonders why he was allowed to continue in the first place.

2.28pm GMT

28 mins: Fernandes whips a deep free-kick into the box but it is met by a Leeds head.

The way the ball is holding up in the turf does make me think there will soon be a comical moment with a backpass.

2.27pm GMT

26 mins: Meslier messes up his clearance, sending the ball straight to Sancho. He passes it to Pogba who slides a pass through for McTominay but it is misdirected and the goalkeeper comes out to collect the loose ball.

What a save! The ball is slid across the six-yard box by Pogba for Ronaldo to tap in from close range but Meslier dives across to block the shot. Incredible stuff.

Save: Cristiano Ronaldo has a shot saved by Illan Meslier. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

2.24pm GMT

24 mins: James is the latest person to writhe around in pain. His issue caused by Shaw’s hand catching him in the face.

The pitch is drenched with rain and passes are starting to slow on the surface.

2.23pm GMT

22 mins: Once again Fernandes is down, shouting at the ref as he thinks he is the victim of a late foul. Tierney shakes his head again. Fernandes carries on his complaints for the next minute, standing alongside the referee to make sure he is understood.

De Gea is called into action as Forshaw drives into the box and fires a shot across the goalkeeper but he reads it, allowing him to fist the ball clear.

Bruno Fernandes down. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

2.20pm GMT

20 mins: Ronaldo applauds a McTominay cross while watching it go over his head. I think he could have at least jumped before clapping.

“Never mind about cookies,” no one appreciates this comment Richard Harris . “United were drenched at Burnley, soaked to the skin at Old Trafford against Brighton and are now getting another hosing here today. Limp biscuits all round.”

Got to know how long to dunk for in these situations.

2.18pm GMT

18 mins: The game is going again after that unfortunate break. It has done nothing to subdue the crowd who are jeering and booing accordingly. Leeds are looking lively in attack, quickly countering and turning the Man United defence, something they do not appreciate.

2.16pm GMT

16 mins: Koch gets to his feet after being bandaged up, although more layers are added once he’s vertical. On the upside, Koch gets a nice clean shirt ... and shorts, which shows how much blood there was.

2.15pm GMT

14 mins: Koch is down getting seen to by the medics. McTominay comes over to apologise and check on his opponent’s welfare, which is the least he can do after catching Koch late and by surprise.

Leeds United’s German defender Robin Koch receives medical attention after colliding with Manchester United’s Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

2.13pm GMT

12 mins: Koch gets absolutely smashed by McTominay and it immediately creates a wound and a lot of blood. That will need stitches.

“Like the sound of your cookies, but which of the players on t’park today represents a hazelnut & double choc chip?” asks Shane O’Leary.



Hazelnut is Maguire. Choc chip is ... ermmm ... the sweet and smooth Dan James.

2.11pm GMT

10 mins: Harrison is fouled by McTominay on the edge of the Leeds box, leading to plenty of ire aimed at the Scotland midfielder.

Pogba has Man United’s first shot as Forshaw bounces off him, allowing the Frenchman to drive into space from where he thwacks a low shot at goal but his compatriot Meslier grabs hold of the slippy ball at the second attempt.

Weather update: it is still hammering it down.

2.08pm GMT

8 mins: Fernandes is on the deck receiving treatment after being the victim of a robust but fair challenge. He eventually gets up and walks to the sidelines and should be OK to carry on.

2.07pm GMT

6 mins: The first chance of the match comes after a Wan-Bissaka clearance reaches a white shirt and Leeds counter. The ball is chipped over the top for Harrison who enters the space vacated by Wan-Bissaka, who is on the ground after being fouled but referee Tierney waves it away, luckily for the visitors the shot from Harrison goes just wide. Man United players go to bemoan Tierney who arrogantly waves them away despite the fact he’s made an incorrect decision

2.04pm GMT

4 mins: Things are pretty lively in the stands and frantic on the pitch. Whenever it looks like Leeds are about to attack, the noise goes up a few extra decibels.

2.02pm GMT

2 mins: Every touch from a red shirt is being jeered, while Leeds are being cheered when in possession. I expect plenty of this.

2.00pm GMT

Kick-off!

Peep! Peep! Peep! Here we go!

1.57pm GMT

Everyone in the studio is expecting a fiery encounter, aided by the fact it is absolutely teeming it down in Leeds. The packed stands are creating a great atmosphere. Man United are greeted by boos, naturally.

The atmosphere is electric at Elland Road for the visit of their cross-pennine rivals, Manchester United. Photograph: Jon Super/AP

1.52pm GMT

Just eating a double choc chip and hazelnut cookie. I made a batch yesterday, so feel very pleased with myself.

1.50pm GMT

Justin Kavanagh emails: “I hope, for Ragnick’s sake, that Varane is carrying a knock, because anyone who chooses Lindelof over the Frenchman for any other reason has lost the plot. It’s beginning to sound like a bad joke: An Englishman, a Portugueezer, and a Frenchman walk into a dressing room.…”

Some big calls in defence.

1.48pm GMT

This is what we need.

1.44pm GMT

Dean Kinsella emails: “Afternoon everyone. Also surprised to see Dalot dropped. I feel for AWB though. In another time his tackling ability would make him stand out as a defender but it seems you also have to a great attacker as a fullback now - especially after the example set at LFC. I sometimes wonder whether he might be best re-educated to be a centre back or a holding midfielder.”

1.43pm GMT

Lingard has not started in the Premier League for Manchester United for two years. Ruddy hell.

Rangnick: “He [Lingard] looked sharp in training, he has a lot of experience.”

1.40pm GMT

“Your being too young to have experienced Cantona has made me feel old!” sorry, Ian Copestake, “But not as old as Cantona now looks. I can’t see him flying over any more advertising hoardings to sort out WORD RETRACTED not very nice people.”



1.38pm GMT

It is nice and rainy in Leeds.

Bruno Fernandes does his best to get warm. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

1.33pm GMT

Karen Carney on United.

1.27pm GMT

Wan-Bissaka in for Dalot is an interesting one, as I think the former has been awful this season, while Dalot has impressed. A big call.

1.26pm GMT

Quite possibly ...

1.25pm GMT

Sky currently showing a package about Eric Cantona’s arrival at Leeds (and I assumed his move to Manchester United). He is one of those players where I was a bit too young to appreciate. I think I would have enjoyed his style, on and off the pitch.

1.20pm GMT

Liew on Bielsa.

1.16pm GMT

Lovely day for it.

1.12pm GMT

Rangnick: the solution.

1.06pm GMT

Raphinha only makes the bench for Leeds. He was taken off at half-time against Everton and Bielsa has made a point by leaving him out today.

1.04pm GMT

Some vaguely interesting team news as Lingard starts for Manchester United. I make that his first league start of the season but I could be very wrong and too lazy to find out if I am right. Varane only makes the bench which is a bit of a surprise but Rangnick will have his reasons.



1.01pm GMT

Starting lineups

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Forshaw, Klich, James, Harrison, Rodrigo.



Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Raphinha, Roberts, Bate, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh.

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fernandes, Pogba, Lingard, Sancho, Ronaldo.



Subs: Henderson, Mata, Rashford, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Telles, Matic, Elanga.

1.00pm GMT

Good afternoon

Two of the great rivals of English football meet once again in front of a packed out at Elland Road. Two teams in positions lower than their players and fans desire, meaning both will be want to put on a show this afternoon in order to earn a much-needed boost.

Leeds are a helter-skelter team, putting it all the line to get what they can out of any game. Manchester United are a more ponderous outfit at the moment, unable to kill off games they should be winning with ease and looking susceptible at the back.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side sit five points above the relegation zone and will be looking over their shoulder, especially after the wins for Watford and Burnley on Saturday, in addition to Newcastle’s much-improved form since their takeover. They have not beaten Manchester United in the Premier League since 2002, something they will want to put right today.

Manchester United’s underwhelming defence welcomes back Raphael Varane. The Frenchman is by far the club’s best centre-back and his absence is felt whenever he is not in the team. If he helps United to a cleansheet today, it will be the first time in 49 matches they have kept back to back cleansheets, a sign of their struggles.



Here’s to a cracker!



Kick-off 2pm GMT.

