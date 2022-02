OXFORD — For the first time in the early portion of the 2022 season, No. 5 Ole Miss trailed in a game. It lasted for less than half an inning. Senior outfielder Kevin Graham — who entered Sunday hitless on the season — hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first and drove in four runs overall, and Ole Miss pitchers combined to surrender just four hits with 10 strikeouts as the Rebels completed a three-game sweep over Charleston Southern with a 12-2 win in eight innings.

TUPELO, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO