Your Student Life: Love Your Body

I talked to a close friend the other day, and when I asked him how he was doing, he declared, “I’m terrible.” He went on to say how awful his life was. It didn’t matter what he talked about, he had a negative take on it. I asked him if he was pursuing his dreams, and his response was, “I don’t have time.” he proceeded to give me a list of excuses as to why he wasn’t able to follow his dreams and pursue anything worthwhile. He felt trapped; he felt as though he was going nowhere.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO