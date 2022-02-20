ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Trying To Hijack Fabio Carvalho Liverpool Transfer

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

Manchester United are trying to steal Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho away from under the noses of Liverpool according to a report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g41e5_0eJyxaXh00
IMAGO / Colorsport

The 19 year old looked like he was going to sign for the Merseysiders on transfer deadline deal but the move fell through at the last minute as the paperwork couldn't be completed on time.

Despite the failure to secure the attacking midfielder in January, it has been reported that Fulham, Liverpool and Carvalho himself are keen to complete a pre-transfer agreement which would see him sign in the summer when his contract expires.

Until any deal is formalised, there remains the opportunity for other clubs to negotiate with Carvalho and it would appear based on a report in the Daily Star that Manchester United are stepping up their interest in the player.

It claims that according to sources inside Old Trafford, United are attempting to hijack the deal having watched the England under 18 international of late where he impressed them.

Liverpool still remain favourites to sign him with them possibly willing to include an agreement to loan the player straight back to Fulham who are likely to be playing Premier League football again next season.

The Reds will be hoping the fact they loaned Neco Williams to the West London club will also be in their favour as they try and close the transfer as soon as possible.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neco Williams
Daily Mail

'Questions have to be asked... that was shocking': Social media slams Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United star misses a SITTER from a Paul Pogba cross in Red Devils' victory against Leeds

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his barren goalscoring drought against Brighton but struggled to find the back of the net in Manchester United's first-half against Leeds. The 37-year-old had gone six games without a goal before his stunning strike against Brighton, and he had a glorious opportunity to make it two from two against Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United fans heap praise on Jadon Sancho who is starting to find his feet at Old Trafford... as the England international provides two assists in 4-2 victory against Leeds

Manchester United fans are lauding praise on Jadon Sancho following his performance in the 4-2 victory against Leeds. In a chaotic game, Sancho kept a cool head and provided two assists to help his side take the three points. Harry Maguire gave the Red Devils the lead before Sancho got...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#The Daily Star#Reds#Liverpool Coverage Follow
WTOP

Fred, Elanga give Man United 4-2 win at Leeds in PL thriller

LEEDS, England (AP) — Manchester United conceded twice in 24 seconds at Leeds to throw away the lead before goals from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga secured a 4-2 victory in the Premier League on Sunday. First-half headers from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes were wiped out by Rodrigo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why would Manchester United not want Mauricio Pochettino? The arguments don’t add up

There it was, emphasised in a scoreline that read Nantes 3-1 PSG: Mauricio Pochettino is not the manager Manchester United need. Forget the inspired performance from home goalkeeper Alban Lafont at Beaujoire Stadium, who strongly thwarted open-play efforts from Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Never mind one of the all-time hideous penalty howlers from the latter – kiss the ball, shimmy, stutter, softest strike going – which killed what was shaping up to be a likely comeback.Ignore too that Paris Saint-Germain are more a brand than a collective, more headliners than harmony and sustainability.The details do not matter...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Miserable league form, high-profile exits, an army of ex-Premier League stars and a 'cold assassin' eyed by Liverpool and Arsenal... what Chelsea can expect from underdogs Lille in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool v Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL | Jota & Firmino Update

Ahead of Wednesday night's game against Leeds United at Anfield, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addressed the media and you can watch his pre-match press conference here. Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Norwich City on Saturday moved them to within six points of league leaders Manchester City who lost 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium to Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Leeds: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool vs Leeds promises to be a classic at Anfield on Wednesday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams need the points but for very different reasons. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are on fire and are back in the Premier League title race after Manchester City lost at home to Tottenham at the weekend. That leaves Liverpool six points behind Manchester City with this game in-hand against Leeds. The lead at the top will be cut to three points if Liverpool win and they travel to Man City on early April in what looks like being a title showdown once again. As for Liverpool’s recent form, they have won five-straight games in the Premier League and also won away at Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League last 16 last week. They have the small matter of the League Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley this Sunday too, but Klopp is focused and has Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane back firing on all cylinders after they returned from the Africa Cup of Nations. Luis Diaz looks the part, while Virgil van Dijk is back to his best as the Reds look primed for a big push for four trophies at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sean Dyche urges Burnley to get over Brighton win ahead of Tottenham test

Sean Dyche insisted Burnley’s Premier League win at Brighton has been “parked quickly” in time for Tottenham’s visit on Wednesday.The Clarets secured their first victory since October on Saturday to climb off the foot of the table.But Dyche does not see his side’s impressive 3-0 success as a defining moment in their season.He said: “I see it as another big moment, there’s plenty of them during a season. I said straight after the game to the players it was a good performance, well-deserved.“They got their reward with a good win, but it’s just one win. We need plenty more of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy