Report: Manchester United Trying To Hijack Fabio Carvalho Liverpool Transfer

Manchester United are trying to steal Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho away from under the noses of Liverpool according to a report.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The 19 year old looked like he was going to sign for the Merseysiders on transfer deadline deal but the move fell through at the last minute as the paperwork couldn't be completed on time.

Despite the failure to secure the attacking midfielder in January, it has been reported that Fulham, Liverpool and Carvalho himself are keen to complete a pre-transfer agreement which would see him sign in the summer when his contract expires.

Until any deal is formalised, there remains the opportunity for other clubs to negotiate with Carvalho and it would appear based on a report in the Daily Star that Manchester United are stepping up their interest in the player.

It claims that according to sources inside Old Trafford, United are attempting to hijack the deal having watched the England under 18 international of late where he impressed them.

Liverpool still remain favourites to sign him with them possibly willing to include an agreement to loan the player straight back to Fulham who are likely to be playing Premier League football again next season.

The Reds will be hoping the fact they loaned Neco Williams to the West London club will also be in their favour as they try and close the transfer as soon as possible.

