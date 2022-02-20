ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian killed in Dan Ryan Expressway hit-and-run near 35th Street, Illinois State Police say

ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Chicago's South Side Bridgeport neighborhood early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The person was hit just after 2:50 a.m. in the outbound express lanes near 35th Street, police said. The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Troopers closed the Chinatown feeder ramp just after 6:20 a.m. to investigate the incident. Traffic was diverted to the local lanes until about 7:40 a.m., when the lanes reopened.

Police did not immediately identify the person who was hit and did not provide any information about the vehicle involved.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Comments / 15

Mercedes
2d ago

So sad. I hope they catch the person that did it soon. Prayers to the victim's loved ones. RIP to the victim. To everyone please slow down, drive responsibly, consider your fellow drivers, do not drive under the influence of alcohol or other substances and be safe!

Anthony Dukes
2d ago

Catch the person soon ? What is anybody doing on the Expressway at 2 am. in the morning . Sorry the person got hit but I don't fault the driver at all. The barriers are there to prevent animals and humans from crossing the Expressway. Other than that, cross at your own risk.

ABC 7 Chicago

