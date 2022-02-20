ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Attorneys ask for more time to reach plea agreement for Jepsy Kallungi’s husband, accused killer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Attorneys on both sides asked an El Paso County judge Tuesday for more time to reach a plea deal for 39-year-old Dane Kallungi, who's facing first-degree murder charges in the death of his wife, Jepsy. Jepsy was just 26 years old when she vanished from her Colorado Springs home in The post Attorneys ask for more time to reach plea agreement for Jepsy Kallungi’s husband, accused killer appeared first on KRDO.
Inmate accused of attacking officer claims to be ‘treated differently’

An inmate on trial for allegedly attacking a prison officer has complained about not being “treated like other prisoners”.Hashem Abedi, 24, is one of three prisoners accused of attacking Paul Edwards, 57, at HMP Belmarsh on May 11 2020.Mr Edwards, a custodian manager, said he feared for his life when he was allegedly hit with a chair and repeatedly punched and kicked in his office by Abedi, Ahmed Hassan, 22, and Muhammed Saeed, 23.I don't think we get treated like other prisonersHashem AbediThe defendants deny the charges but declined to give evidence after the prosecution closed its case last week.Abedi,...
