An inmate on trial for allegedly attacking a prison officer has complained about not being “treated like other prisoners”.Hashem Abedi, 24, is one of three prisoners accused of attacking Paul Edwards, 57, at HMP Belmarsh on May 11 2020.Mr Edwards, a custodian manager, said he feared for his life when he was allegedly hit with a chair and repeatedly punched and kicked in his office by Abedi, Ahmed Hassan, 22, and Muhammed Saeed, 23.I don't think we get treated like other prisonersHashem AbediThe defendants deny the charges but declined to give evidence after the prosecution closed its case last week.Abedi,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO