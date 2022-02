Janelle Brown couldn't help but gush over her son Logan's life while her own appears to be falling apart amid her strained relationship with husband Kody Brown. Though Logan has been keeping a low profile ever since he last appeared on Sister Wives over a decade ago, Janelle offered fans a glimpse of how he's doing all these years later. Taking to her Instagram page Monday, February 21, the reality star shared a photo of Logan and fiancée Michelle Petty — whom he began dating in 2015, per Screenrant — smiling in front of their new home that is under construction.

