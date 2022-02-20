ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

ABSOLUTE TOOL SHOP AUCTION C...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

CNC & MANUAL MILLS-EDM-GRINDERS-TOOLING-3D PRINTERS & MORE. For the BMS Company, Dan Jepson is relocating his design business and we'll be selling the contents of his shop. Located at: 9439 State Rd. Cranesville, PA....

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

A Place to Toast in Downtown Pittsburgh closed after facility condemned

The Allegheny County Health Department has suspended the operating permit for A Place to Toast at 633 Smithfield St., Downtown, after the City of Pittsburgh condemned the structure as unsafe to occupy, according to a Feb. 17 Health Department inspection report. The new business, which describes itself on its website...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

223 Herbst Rd. Apt. #9

Bridgeville Manor is a high-rise residential facility for the elderly and persons who are 62 years of age or older with their rent based on income. Utilities included in rent: Electric, Gas, Water & Sewage. More.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cellco Partnership and its con...

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to collocate wireless communi- cations antennas at a top height of 114-feet on an 88-foot building at the approx. vicinity of 3315 Hamlet St, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, PA, 15213. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Notice of Initiation of the Se...

Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process: Public Participation. T-Mobile proposes the upgrade of a rooftop telec- ommunications facility at 430 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, PA. Additionally, T-Mobile pro- poses the upgrade of a rooftop telecommunications facility and associated ground level equipment at 2000 Painter's Run Rd, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, PA. Members of the public interested in submitting comments on the possible effects on historic properties included in or eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places may send their comments to Andrew Smith, RESCOM Environmental Corp., PO Box 361 Petoskey, MI 49770 or call 260-385-6999.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

CEO to retire from Pittsburgh startup business accelerator

Rich Lunak, CEO of North Shore-based Innovation Works, is retiring at the end of the year after a 17-year tenure marked by what the organization calculates as helping create or retain about 20,000 jobs. The small business startup accelerator, which receives funding from grants and state and federal agencies, is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

ADVERTISEMENT Sealed proposals...

Sealed proposals will be received by the Borough of Franklin Park, 2344 West Ingomar Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania through the Quest Construction Data Network (QuestCDN) at www.questcdn.com until 12:00 PM prevailing time on March 28, 2022 for:. CONTRACT NO. 22-R01 CURB AND GUTTER REPLACEMENT PROGRAM. FOR...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Carbon pollution from Pa. power plants is rising — and it's not just a pandemic bounce

After a decade of decline, climate-changing emissions from Pennsylvania’s power plants are on the rise. Carbon dioxide emissions from Pennsylvania’s electricity generators increased 9.6% between 2020 and 2021, a sharp rebound driven by the economic recovery from the depths of the pandemic, according to figures released last week by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Old South Side cargo terminal bringing in new tenants despite pandemic

In 2016, a Downtown developer took a gamble buying a gigantic old South Side cargo terminal with plans for an overhaul totaling tens of millions of dollars to bring it into the 21st century. The decision now appears to be paying its first dividends. Six years after buying the former...
PITTSBURGH, PA
