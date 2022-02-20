ABSOLUTE TOOL SHOP AUCTION C...

ON Semiconductor had a stellar Q4-21 earnings report, beating consensus estimates and raising Q1-22 guidance. The stock, however, has fallen ~15% since from all-time highs. Put simply, ON Semiconductor (ON) shares are too cheap at current levels after pulling back 15% from all-time highs. Based on my DCF-based absolute valuation, I think there is a 15% upside opportunity for the stock. I believe this company has yet to see its full growth potential, despite revenues compounding at an 11.52% rate over the past five years due to the ongoing tailwinds that persist within the automotive and industrial automation space. ON's business is directly tied to these growing sub-sectors of the US economy as it aims to provide semiconductor infrastructure to emerging technologies through its chip solutions. Given the strong demand outlook for ON chips and the company's cheap valuation, I am bullish on the stock. My price target is $69.23, representing a ~15% upside opportunity.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO