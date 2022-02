ATLANTA — Elana Meyers Taylor is coming home after making history at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Georgia's bobsledding star spent weeks in Beijing competing. Within those weeks she faced heightened COVID-19 protocols, was diagnosed with the virus, helped close out the Winter Games during the closing ceremony, and she also helped an Olympic event make its debut. After an atypical Winter Games, she will be flying into Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Monday and be reunited with friends and family with two more Olympic medals to round out her career.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO