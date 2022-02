Spring is just around the corner, and for better or for worse, that means yard work will be returning to your weekly to-do lists. Whether you love spending hours pruning and perfecting in the sun, or are just trying to get it done as quickly as possible, you need the right equipment to keep your yard in tip-top shape. Today only, Amazon is offering savings of up to 40% on Greenworks lawn and power tools. The sale expires tonight at 2:59 a.m. ET, so be sure to get your orders in before then.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO