Stonewall Resort, a 2022 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, will host a Bridal Open House from noon-3pm Sunday, February 27th to showcase the full-service wedding, catering and party options available to soon-to-be brides (and grooms) at the lakeside resort. The resort will also be giving away a complimentary wedding ceremony to one lucky attendee.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO