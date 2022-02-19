ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Santos & Yarmaloff Make Fall ’21 Dean’s List at University of Tampa

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TAMPA, FLORIDA – The University of Tampa has honored 2,056 students who were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester. Students must maintain...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University, FL
Tampa, FL
Education
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Education
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Florida, MA
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

4 Marlborough Students on SNHU Fall Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE – Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the Marlborough students on being named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
MANCHESTER, NH
FraminghamSOURCE

Marlborough High Joins Massachusetts Alliance for Early College

MARLBOROUGH – On Tuesday, February 15 the Massachusetts Alliance for Early College was launched in order to increase the Early College Program numbers. The Alliance is a coalition of more than 80 organizations across Massachusetts, including Marlborough High School, that aim to increase the number of students in the Early College Program from 4,500 students to 45,000 over the next five years.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Prespolis Makes Fall Dean’s List at SNHU

MANCHESTER,NEW HAMPSHIRE – Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulated Natick students on being named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Tampa#College
FraminghamSOURCE

4 Natick Students Make Dean’s List at Champlain College

BURLINGTON, VERMONT – Four Natick students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Fall 2021 semester. Yehuda Bollen, a Computer and Digital Forensics major. John Player, a Professional Writing major. Melina Troccolo, a Graphic...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Been Earns Dean’s List at Champlain College

BURLINGTON, VERMONT – A Framingham student has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Fall 2021 semester. Alexander Been, a Computer and Digital Forensics major, from Framingham made the dean’s list. Founded in 1878,...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

Marjorie S. Abbott, 76

NATICK – Marjorie S. Abbott, 76, of Natick, originally of Midland, Michigan, passed away on February 7. 2022, of complications from Parkinson’s disease, which she had dealt with for over 4 years. She had graduated from the University of Michigan with degrees in Sociology and a Master’s in...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy