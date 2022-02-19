We are looking for an English – Thai Translator (full-time work, remote) for our global cryptocurrency news portal BeInCrypto.com, with a focus on covering breaking news quickly and cleanly during Thailand working hours. Responsibilities:. · Translate articles...
Amazon's profits have skyrocketed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some reports clocking in over 200% increases for one of the world's most profitable companies. This understandably has culminated in a higher employee demand, especially for warehouse and delivery jobs with the company. Article continues below advertisement. There's...
Social media is an effective tool for staying in touch with friends and family. Facebook is the most used platform, with 2.8 billion users worldwide. Are you locked out of your social media account? Watch out for scammers promising to help. But you can get social media overload with all...
Despite office landlords' insistence on the sector's continued relevance, in-person work hasn't returned at the same pace as other pre-pandemic behaviors as the omicron variant recedes. The implications could be long-term, if not permanent. In-person office worker occupancy sat at 33% of pre-pandemic levels in the first week of February,...
As the world at-large begins adapting to a reality in which COVID-19 remains present, many countries are adopting less severe mandates and quarantine regulations. European countries like the UK, Denmark, and Sweden have laid out plans to lift all pandemic-related COVID measures; but the U.S. shows no such inclination, at least on a federal level.
Despite a strong focus on air and naval power, the commander of the United States Army in the Pacific says land forces will play a crucial role in any future regional conflict. And to deter the growing power of China’s armed forces from conflict, the U.S. relies heavily on friends...
The coronavirus created an unforeseen adjustment for those who had to start working from home as workplaces across the country shut down over the virus’s spread. Now, close to two years later, most remote workers in the U.S. want to continue working out of their homes, and the reasons have changed “considerably” compared with those in 2020, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.
If you’re a Wordle junkie, you probably spend some time searching for ways to better your word choice. The popular online game forces users to guess a common, five-letter word in up to six tries. A math expert with a popular YouTube channel is trying to help people up their game.
In the 1940s, Secret Scientific Shenanigans Were Quickly Squashed by Hanford Management. There is a lot of nuclear waste buried in our backyard on the Hanford Site, which sits about 25 miles from Richland, and as most everyone in the Tri-Cities and the surrounding area know, Hanford was constructed to produce plutonium, plutonium that was used to develop the bombs that ended World War II. Post-war plutonium production ramped up in the 1950s during the Cold War and the nuclear arms race with Russia. In the late 1980s, production ceased and the cleanup era began.
In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
Twitter user Gurwinder pulled off a feat on the internet recently by capturing the ever-elusive attention of netizens for more than a couple of seconds. In a captivating compilation of concepts about human behavior and the world we live in, he explained 40 ideas about psychology, philosophy and politics in simple, understandable terms. Gurwinder—who goes by @G_S_Bhogal on the microblogging platform—explained that while the mega-thread of useful concepts would take seven minutes to read through, it could potentially prove useful for a lifetime. Seeing as how the Twitter thread was liked by over 61k people and reshared by more than 15k internet users, Gurwinder's mega-thread is a big hit.
A peculiar study into malaria resistance in humans, and where and how it occurs in the population, has unexpectedly spurred a re-evaluation of the neo-Darwinist understanding of evolution. Neo-Darwinism refers to any branch of science which combines Charles Darwin's theory of evolution by natural selection with Gregor Mendel's discipline of...
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The emerging crisis over Russia's Ukrainian aggression presents NASA and other space agencies with the most serious diplomatic strain in the 22-year history of the International Space Station partnership, experts said. Russia is a major partner with the United States, Europe, Japan and Canada...
In the mid 1990s, the internet had no Facebook, Google or even Wikipedia. If you wanted to use the web to promote your business, share important local information with the rest of the world, or even tell your friends about your recent adventures, you'd need to create your own website.
You've heard that keywords are important to your SEO rankings. This is true to a large degree but probably not in the way you expect. Keywords matter and they should be used to help you create content that matches your reader's intent. However, you should not be using them as a way to fill your blog posts and articles with fluff. In fact, keywords aren't the be-all and end-all of SEO. The truth is that Google's algorithm uses a lot of different factors (as many as 200 factors) to determine where you rank for different search terms.
Comments / 0