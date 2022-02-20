Cavalcade for February 20

Spoon's spectacular new Lucifer on the Sofa earns a couple of needle drops on tonight's "Cavalcade" at 6 p.m. Engineered to Spoon-standard perfection, it's a well stirred cocktail of smart, relevant lyrics, slamming hooks and rhythm,...
Jamal Edwards, a prominent music personality in the British Music Industry, has passed away yesterday, Sunday, February 20, 2022. Known for popularizing Grime and rap music in the country, Edwards has also launched the careers of several British musicians and artists, including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dave, and Skepta. BBC...
Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal recently sat down with The Art of Dialogue and touched on some interesting topics, including the ’90s East Coast-West Coast Hip Hop rivalry. During the conversation, Deal recalled a story in which the Bad Boy Records mogul almost let Tupac Shakur’s fiancée drink his urine.
David and Victoria Beckham have drawn criticism from fans on social media over their 17-year-old son Cruz’s latest photoshoot. Victoria shared pictures from the photoshoot with i-D magazine on Instagram on Monday (21 February), a day after Cruz turned 17. One of five cover stars for the magazine’s “Out of Body” issue, a bubblegum pink-haired Cruz has been photographed shirtless, wearing white boxers and jeans pulled down to his ankles, in one look. The image is strikingly similar to a past image of his football superstar father, David Beckham, when he graced the cover of The Homme Plus magazine...
Isabel May has become a household name thanks to her portrayal of Elsa Dutton in the hit show 1883. The talented actress' harrowing performance as the oldest Dutton child has had viewers hooked, most recently in the penultimate episode, Racing Clouds, on Sunday night. In the heartbreaking episode, Elsa was...
Jenifer Hudson is going all out for her latest outing with her son, David Daniel. The star teased she had big plans ahead of the weekend, and she certainly proved it. The songstress first shared a picture hinting at a fun weekend ahead, where she posed with her son and his friends, who she affectionately referred to as "my boys."
Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll has been criticised for joking about Tyler Perry’s “colour” while appearing on The One Show.The Irish actor has a guest role in A Madea Homecoming, the latest Netflix film from Perry. As Madea, Perry – like O’Carroll as Mrs Brown – plays an older woman.The pair appeared on The One Show on Tuesday (22 February), when presenter Lauren Laverne asked O’Carroll if he would return the favour and give Perry a cameo on Mrs Brown’s Boys.“I don’t know if we could afford him, he’s very expensive,” O’Carroll said, with Perry saying: “Please answer...
If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically. On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.
Late night host Lilly Singh, 33, has been admitted to a hospital. On Wednesday, Singh took to Instagram to reveal that she is dealing with painful ovarian cysts. Along with posting a video of her rolling her eyes in her hospital bed, she wrote on Instagram, “Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts. And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK.”
Gwen Stefani has been teasing an upcoming announcement for several weeks now, and her latest video got everyone talking. The No Doubt star took to Instagram at the start of the week to share footage of herself from the neck up. The singer moved her hands down her face, revealing...
Carrie Underwood's wardrobe isn't short of a fabulous outfit or two and her latest look might be one of her most stylish yet. The star took to Instagram to announce that she will perform at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, but her dress and her hair almost eclipsed the news.
We can’t even count how many times we’ve thought, “Oh, this is how General Hospital is writing off Peter August,” only to be proven wrong. But at last, it appears that the indestructible villain’s reign of terror really is over, what with having died with his mom-turned-aunt Anna by his side.
Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
Todrick Hall reportedly cancelled all of his interviews after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house, following heavy criticism from viewers over his behaviour on the reality show.The musical theatre actor and choreographer lost out on the top position in Wednesday (23 February) evening’s finale, coming in second place to UFC fighter Miesha Tate.However, Hall had been called out by CBB fans for his tactics throughout the series, and apparently refused any conversations with media after leaving the House.Broadcaster CBS told US media late on 23 February that Hall had abruptly cancelled his scheduled exit interviews, after the conclusion of...
Lil Durk and Kanye West were supposed to go head-to-head with their new albums, 7220 and Donda 2, respectively, on Tuesday (February 22) — until Durkio bailed on the showdown at the last minute and pushed his project back to March 11. (Donda 2, meanwhile, has yet to be released in full.)
One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
Drew Barrymore has many notches on her belt. Not only is she an A-list actress, talk show host, author, and makeup mogul – but she's also a Guinness World Record holder!. The 47-year-old was in a nostalgic mood after celebrating her birthday on Tuesday and shared an incredible throwback video of herself undergoing a major hair makeover. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017, Drew broke the world record for wearing the world's widest wig!
