Music

Cavalcade for February 20

By Paul Cavalconte
wfuv.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoon's spectacular new Lucifer on the Sofa earns a couple of needle drops on tonight's "Cavalcade" at 6 p.m. Engineered to Spoon-standard perfection, it's a well stirred cocktail of smart, relevant lyrics, slamming hooks and rhythm,...

wfuv.org

loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
The Independent

David and Victoria Beckham widely criticised over underage son’s ‘dreadful’ photoshoot

David and Victoria Beckham have drawn criticism from fans on social media over their 17-year-old son Cruz’s latest photoshoot. Victoria shared pictures from the photoshoot with i-D magazine on Instagram on Monday (21 February), a day after Cruz turned 17. One of five cover stars for the magazine’s “Out of Body” issue, a bubblegum pink-haired Cruz has been photographed shirtless, wearing white boxers and jeans pulled down to his ankles, in one look. The image is strikingly similar to a past image of his football superstar father, David Beckham, when he graced the cover of The Homme Plus magazine...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brendan O’Carroll accused of ‘blatantly racist’ Tyler Perry joke on The One Show

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll has been criticised for joking about Tyler Perry’s “colour” while appearing on The One Show.The Irish actor has a guest role in A Madea Homecoming, the latest Netflix film from Perry. As Madea, Perry – like O’Carroll as Mrs Brown – plays an older woman.The pair appeared on The One Show on Tuesday (22 February), when presenter Lauren Laverne asked O’Carroll if he would return the favour and give Perry a cameo on Mrs Brown’s Boys.“I don’t know if we could afford him, he’s very expensive,” O’Carroll said, with Perry saying: “Please answer...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus is unrecognisable with a half-up bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Eddie Vedder Says His Body ‘Started Shaking’ After Learning of Mark Lanegan’s Death

When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically. On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Lilly Singh Hospitalized

Late night host Lilly Singh, 33, has been admitted to a hospital. On Wednesday, Singh took to Instagram to reveal that she is dealing with painful ovarian cysts. Along with posting a video of her rolling her eyes in her hospital bed, she wrote on Instagram, “Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts. And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK.”
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

We can’t even count how many times we’ve thought, “Oh, this is how General Hospital is writing off Peter August,” only to be proven wrong. But at last, it appears that the indestructible villain’s reign of terror really is over, what with having died with his mom-turned-aunt Anna by his side.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Todrick Hall ‘cancels all interviews’ after Celebrity Big Brother backlash

Todrick Hall reportedly cancelled all of his interviews after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house, following heavy criticism from viewers over his behaviour on the reality show.The musical theatre actor and choreographer lost out on the top position in Wednesday (23 February) evening’s finale, coming in second place to UFC fighter Miesha Tate.However, Hall had been called out by CBB fans for his tactics throughout the series, and apparently refused any conversations with media after leaving the House.Broadcaster CBS told US media late on 23 February that Hall had abruptly cancelled his scheduled exit interviews, after the conclusion of...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore breaks records with incredible hair makeover

Drew Barrymore has many notches on her belt. Not only is she an A-list actress, talk show host, author, and makeup mogul – but she's also a Guinness World Record holder!. The 47-year-old was in a nostalgic mood after celebrating her birthday on Tuesday and shared an incredible throwback video of herself undergoing a major hair makeover. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017, Drew broke the world record for wearing the world's widest wig!
HAIR CARE

