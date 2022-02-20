Cavalcade for February 20

Late night host Lilly Singh, 33, has been admitted to a hospital. On Wednesday, Singh took to Instagram to reveal that she is dealing with painful ovarian cysts. Along with posting a video of her rolling her eyes in her hospital bed, she wrote on Instagram, “Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts. And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK.”

