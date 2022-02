There are absolutely no shortage of ways for fans to share their love of Marvel Comics, with the publisher's popular superhero characters getting a number of epic tributes in the form of merchandise. If you'd like to channel your love of Marvel's heroes into your interior design, a new line of washable rugs from Ruggable is right up your alley. The new collection, which is in partnership with Marvel, offers a number of one-of-a-kind designs channeling characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Captain America. Each of the rug designs are available in ten sizes — 2x3, 2.5x7, 2.5x10, 3x5, 5x7, 6x9, 8x10, 9x12, 6' Round and 8' Round.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 HOURS AGO