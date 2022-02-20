ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

February 20-21, 1912

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe graphic below shows observed snowfall totals, along with estimated snowfall amounts in-between actual observations. There is a table located below the map, that shows the amount and location of snowfall totals. State...

www.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Ozarks First.com

Monday, February 21 Overnight Forecast

We’ve got a wild week of weather ahead with strong to severe storms possible tonight followed up by winter weather later this week. The lead-up to tonight’s storms has been a warm and breezy affair. Temperatures today climbed to the highest levels yet this year with many locations hitting 70° for the first time. Springfield hit 72°, the warmest reading since Christmas Eve when we enjoyed a high of 73°.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maury by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 21:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maury FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Hickman, Lewis, Maury, Perry, Rutherford, Wayne and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 215 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1103 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Hohenwald, Centerville, Linden, Smyrna, Spring Hill, Nolensville, Thompson`s Station, Clifton, Lobelville, Hampshire, Williamsport, Gordonsburg, Primm Springs, Kimmins, Santa Fe, Pleasantville and Leipers Fork. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MAURY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Nevada, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 18:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Little River; Nevada; Sevier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain will result in light ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch will be possible. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Little River, Hempstead and Nevada Counties. In Texas, Bowie and Cherokee Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashland, Holmes, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 21:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashland; Holmes; Knox; Marion; Morrow; Richland; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Holmes, Ashland, Wayne, Morrow, Marion, Knox and Richland counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall rapidly into the teens overnight.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coop#Mt Carmel#Albion#Ne#Il Mt#Il Fairfield#Wfiw Coop#Il St Peter#Mo Jackson Coop#Mo Cape Girardeau#Evansville Ft Cour#Ky Hopkinsville#Christian
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, O`Brien and Clay Counties. In Minnesota, Jackson County. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 14:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EST /1 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 PM EST /1 PM CST/ today to 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the commute this evening and the commute Friday morning.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Use extra caution if you must travel through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Scott; Washington AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT DAKOTA...EASTERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...NORTHERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 1157 AM CST, a band of heavy snow was located from Cottage Grove to New Prague, moving southeast at 50 mph. Visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Eagan, Woodbury, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Savage.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Pulaski, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 20:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Carroll; Pulaski; White The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Pulaski, White and Carroll Counties. Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Starke and Kosciusko Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier affecting Williams County. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. .Additional rain and snowmelt early next week will slow the recession of river levels. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tippecanoe River above Winamac. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Major flooding is in progress. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EST Saturday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EST Saturday was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 01/07/1993. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Armstrong by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 13:23:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC005-190330- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FL.W.0014.220219T0900Z-220219T1823Z/ /KTTP1.1.ER.220219T0900Z.220219T1200Z.220219T1222Z.NO/ 1020 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Allegheny River at Kittanning. * WHEN...From late tonight to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Navigation suspended, lock out of service. At 19.6 feet, Lock walls overtopped. At 21.2 feet, South Water Street, Mulberry Street and Arch Street flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 21.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Armstrong The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh PA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Allegheny River At Mosgrove affecting Armstrong County. Allegheny River At CW Bill Young Dam affecting Allegheny County. Allegheny River At Kittanning affecting Armstrong County. Allegheny River At Natrona affecting Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy; Shelby .Locally heavy rainfall will continue along a slow-moving cold front overnight. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Crittenden, Lee AR, Phillips and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Lancaster; Lebanon; Schuylkill; York A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LANCASTER...YORK...ADAMS FRANKLIN...CUMBERLAND...LEBANON...DAUPHIN...AND SCHUYLKILL COUNTIES THROUGH 215PM HAZARDS...A snow squall which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1242 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Hazleton to near Shenandoah to 12 miles northeast of Linglestown to Carlisle to near Greencastle and moving east at 55 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Fort Indiantown Gap, Marlin and Harper Tavern around 1245 PM EST. Pottsville, St. Clair and Mcadoo around 1250 PM EST. Lower Allen, New Cumberland and Lemoyne around 1255 PM EST. Tamaqua, Waynesboro and Tuscarora around 100 PM EST. Middletown, Royalton and Highspire around 105 PM EST. Elizabethtown, Hershey and Snyders around 110 PM EST. * This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 231 to 295. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 8. Interstate 81 between mile markers 65 and 105...and from mile markers 133 to 138. Interstate 83 from mile markers 1 to 50. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Clay; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland Minor Snow and Ice Accumulation Tonight A period of wintry precipitation is expected across southeast Illinois from late this afternoon into tonight. Light snow will be the primary precipitation type: however, some sleet or freezing rain may mix with the snow along and south of a Flora to Robinson line. Snow accumulations will remain under 1 inch, with a very thin glaze of ice also possible. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as slick spots will be likely...especially on untreated and secondary roadways.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 21:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Ogle The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northwestern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Lake County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern La Salle County in north central Illinois Lee County in north central Illinois Southeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois De Kalb County in north central Illinois Kane County in northeastern Illinois Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois * Until 1030 PM CST. * At 930 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Kenosha to near Sycamore to Prophetstown, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Including the following interstates I-39 between mile markers 73 and 107. I-88 between mile markers 45 and 118. I-90 between mile markers 33 and 74. I-94 between mile markers 1 and 31. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 6. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 31. Locations impacted include Aurora, Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, DeKalb, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling and Addison. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall. Drivers may not be able to see you or to stop! If stopped on the roadway or involved in an accident, quickly exit your vehicle move as far away from the roadway as possible ONLY when it is safe to do so. Do not stand along or near the roadway, since approaching vehicles may be unable to maintain control.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 14:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren Light Snow and Patchy Freezing Drizzle This Morning A weak disturbance is producing areas of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle across central Indiana this morning. This is producing slick spots and some hazardous conditions on area roadways, especially on side streets, less-traveled roads, and bridges and overpasses. Use caution and be prepared to slow down during the morning commute. Precipitation should come to an end around daybreak.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for McKean, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulation of a light glaze. * WHERE...Warren and McKean Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures falling rapidly through the 20s and into the upper teens overnight will lead to freezing of standing water and the initially slushy, light accumulation of sleet and snow.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Coke, Coleman, Runnels by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Coke; Coleman; Runnels Thunderstorms with Freezing Rain and Sleet across the Big Country this Morning.. A band of thunderstorms producing freezing rain and sleet along Interstate 20 from Sweetwater to Abilene to Clyde and Baird at 235 AM will track north to near a Roby to Anson to Albany line by 330 AM. With temperatures in the mid 20s, these storms may produce a flash freeze on area roadways as icy spots develop and lead to a quick deterioration of area roadways. Motorists should use caution when traveling across the Big Country this morning.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabell, Mason, Putnam, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 19:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Cabell; Mason; Putnam; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Boyd, southeastern Gallia, southeastern Lawrence, southern Mason, Cabell, northwestern Putnam and northwestern Wayne Counties through 930 PM EST At 847 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Chesapeake to near Cannonsburg. Movement was east-northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Winfield, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Hurricane, Barboursville, Kenova, Milton, Catlettsburg, Eleanor, Ceredo, Buffalo, Ona, Culloden, Teays Valley, South Point, Burlington, Crown City and Athalia. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 185 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 38. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Otsego; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 01:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook Snow showers overnight Snow showers along the Route 1 Corridor south of Presque Isle and the Route 11 Corridor south of Ashland, combined with blowing snow, may abruptly reduce visibility at times overnight. Travel with caution and be prepared to adjust speed.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy