Victims’ families have hit out at the “undue delays” being put in the way of an inquest into the Stardust fire tragedy.Forty-eight people died in the Stardust nightclub fire in Dublin on February 14 1981.On Tuesday, the families of those victims expressed frustration at once again having to fight for an inquest to take place.A new bill is being brought forward in the Seanad to ensure that the inquest is held before a jury, with it selected in the same way as in a criminal case.Campaigners say that the Government also needs to ensure that jurors can be paid during...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO