Ricardo Chujutalli, MD, MBA and Jessica Yoong

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
Jamal Edwards, a prominent music personality in the British Music Industry, has passed away yesterday, Sunday, February 20, 2022. Known for popularizing Grime and rap music in the country, Edwards has also launched the careers of several British musicians and artists, including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dave, and Skepta. BBC...
Coming off the success of his appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, 50 Cent wasted no time getting back into trolling, coming after NBA Legend Michael Jordan in the process. During the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Jordan and Fif’s fellow Super Bowl halftime performer Mary J. Blige posed...
Wendy Williams' ex's new fiancé Sharina Hudson is showing her face for the first time since Radar broke the story the talk show host and her former husband Kevin Hunter were "getting close" again. Article continues below advertisement. On Instagram, the wellness expert posted a clip of herself in...
Following his retirement from snowboarding, Shaun White followed his girlfriend Nina Dobrev’s advice and finally started a bucket list of things he wanted to do now with his free time. Just one week after the three-time Olympic gold medalist officially completed his last run, the 35-year-old revealed that it...
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are all smiles with their little boy. The Total Bellas star, 38, shared a family photo on her Instagram Story over the weekend while spending time with fiancé Chigvintsev and their 18-month-old son, Matteo Artemovich. The family of three smiled for one photo while...
Watch your step in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Stella has a warning for Portia, Maxie wants to return the favor to Brook Lynn and Chase, Anna struggles with her guilt, Drew checks in with Curtis, Nina comforts Sonny, and Carly puts Ava on notice! (And anyone else who gets in her way!)
There’s an abundance of ways we can show someone that we love them. Love languages come in many different forms: physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service, gift giving and quality time, to name a few. And while many of us would love to receive a bunch of flowers or even a box of Hotel Chocolat truffles (hint, hint), Kourtney Kardashian has opted for a different approach to showing her love – and that comes in the form of getting Travis Barker’s initials stamped on her fingertips.
After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
Jeff Bridges is enjoying the smaller things in life. The 72-year-old actor was spotted taking an afternoon walk with wife Susan Bridges over the weekend. The pair — who have been married since 1977 — were joined by their pet dog while walking the streets of Santa Barbara, California.
Jennifer Aydin is sharing some happy news about her family. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently revealed that her brother, Michael, was planning to return home to the Garden State, as well as other updates about her family, which she shared exclusively in an interview with Bravo Insider.
David and Victoria Beckham have drawn criticism from fans on social media over their 17-year-old son Cruz’s latest photoshoot. Victoria shared pictures from the photoshoot with i-D magazine on Instagram on Monday (21 February), a day after Cruz turned 17. One of five cover stars for the magazine’s “Out of Body” issue, a bubblegum pink-haired Cruz has been photographed shirtless, wearing white boxers and jeans pulled down to his ankles, in one look. The image is strikingly similar to a past image of his football superstar father, David Beckham, when he graced the cover of The Homme Plus magazine...
Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll has been criticised for joking about Tyler Perry’s “colour” while appearing on The One Show.The Irish actor has a guest role in A Madea Homecoming, the latest Netflix film from Perry. As Madea, Perry – like O’Carroll as Mrs Brown – plays an older woman.The pair appeared on The One Show on Tuesday (22 February), when presenter Lauren Laverne asked O’Carroll if he would return the favour and give Perry a cameo on Mrs Brown’s Boys.“I don’t know if we could afford him, he’s very expensive,” O’Carroll said, with Perry saying: “Please answer...
Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
