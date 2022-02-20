What Made ‘Abolish the Police’ Activists Change Course

A New York City teacher was arrested Wednesday after he was allegedly caught on camera slamming a 14-year-old student into a wall at school. The incident began when Colin McNally, a white physical education teacher who also coaches boys varsity tennis, allegedly took a basketball from a Black student inside the Benjamin N. Cardozo High School gym on Feb. 16, according to ABC 7 New York. In surveillance video obtained by the outlet, the student, who has not been identified, attempts to grab the ball back from the teacher while they’re standing in the hallway. McNally then grabs the teen, throwing him against the wall, according to the footage. Another person appears to intervene, at which point McNally tosses the student to the ground, picks him up, and slams him against the wall again, the video shows.

