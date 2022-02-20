CT Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed...

GreenwichTime

After cold start, ‘damaging winds’ in forecast this week in CT, weather service says

Powerful winds could sweep through lower Connecticut this week as a weather system moves through the region, the National Weather Service warned on Monday. Connecticut’s coastal counties — Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London — could all be affected by the winds, along with parts of northeastern New Jersey and southeastern New York, the weather service said.
FAIRFIELD, CT
freightwaves.com

Quick-hitting snowstorm returning to Northeast

Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast. After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Chillingly close to record cold

Overnight temperatures look to be the lowest of our ongoing cold snap, with much of the area being in the teens and 20s below for lows. The best chance for the 20s below is west of Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
New Haven Register

Nearly 1,000 remain without power in CT after storm

5:30 p.m. - Outages. Some 905 Eversource customers are without power in Connecticut, according to the company’s outage map. Newtown, North Stonington and Ridgefield are seeing the most outages at 148, 140 and 108 outages, respectively. Meanwhile, United Illuminating is reporting zero customers without power. 9:57 a.m. - Squalls...
CONNECTICUT STATE

