CT Forecast

Powerful winds could sweep through lower Connecticut this week as a weather system moves through the region, the National Weather Service warned on Monday. Connecticut’s coastal counties — Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London — could all be affected by the winds, along with parts of northeastern New Jersey and southeastern New York, the weather service said.
Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast. After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.
5:30 p.m. - Outages. Some 905 Eversource customers are without power in Connecticut, according to the company’s outage map. Newtown, North Stonington and Ridgefield are seeing the most outages at 148, 140 and 108 outages, respectively. Meanwhile, United Illuminating is reporting zero customers without power. 9:57 a.m. - Squalls...
