ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

LA Optimized for Small Businesses

By cpncadmin
canogaparknc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA Optimized is a recently launched program to bridge the digital divide and help small businesses access...

canogaparknc.org

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4

Expanded relief for California small businesses

KRON4's Taylor Bisacky reports. 76-year-old woman shot in the back, killed in Antioch. BART estimates ridership will only be 50% of normal by 2023. California Republicans call for end to Gov. Newsom's State of Emergency. Latest Weather Forecast. See how much rising consumer prices are costing you. Bay Area health...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HeySoCal

City of La Cañada Flintridge launching ‘Round 2’ small business grants

From Feb. 28 through March 4 local business owners in the City of La Cañada Flintridge will be able to submit an intake form for the “City’s Round 2 Small Business Grant Program,” an initiative intended to help independently owned and operated businesses that have been negatively affected by COVID-19 continue their operations and retain employees.
LOTTERY
Bakersfield Now

New grant for COVID-19 relief for small businesses

More than one million dollars in state grants are up for grabs in Kern County. Those that qualify include small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. County leaders say this micro-grant could be a lifesaver for small businesses throughout the entire county. Leaders say this grant will help more than...
KERN COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LISC LA awarded $20 million to support LA’s small businesses

Local Initiatives Support Corporation Los Angeles (LISC LA) announced it has received a $20 million donation from Wells Fargo to help diverse small business owners in Los Angeles unlock their potential to grow, scale, create jobs, and fuel wealth creation through acquiring assets like property and equipment. Los Angeles is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Optimized
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Most People Cannot Afford to Rent a Place to Live

There are several rules of thumb about how much people should pay to rent a house or apartment. Though renters may want to factor in insurance and utilities, the basic number often mentioned is 30% of gross monthly income. In an increasing number of cities, however, that’s unlikely to be enough. San Francisco, in fact, […]
HOUSE RENT
NBC News

No more familiar faces at the checkout? Why stores are hiring gig workers.

The explosion in popularity of ride sharing and food delivery apps means that gig work, or contract work, has become a much more common form of employment across the country. But the mass exodus of workers from the retail industry over the course of the pandemic means many companies are now also hiring gig workers for in-house tasks like stocking shelves, assembling displays and packing online orders.
RETAIL
Essence

Report: Black Professionals Leaving The Workforce To Become Entrepreneurs

The Great Resignation era signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: Black people are looking for more out of their careers. Four million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021 and those numbers are continuing to rise. The Great Resignation era we’re in now signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: workers are looking for more out of their careers, particularly Black people.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Outsider.com

Small Businesses Are Raising Prices at Record Rates

We’ve consistently heard about the impact the ongoing labor shortage has had on major industries and franchises. Now, though, small businesses are experiencing pandemic-related effects to a greater extent. As the labor shortage which struck at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic ensues, small businesses raise their prices at record rates.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Techstars LA Alum ComplYant Wants to Ease Small Businesses’ Tax Pains

ComplYant, a fintech startup that rose out of accelerator Techstars’ Los Angeles program, has raised a $5.5 million seed funding round, the company told dot.LA. While San Francisco-based venture capital firm Craft Ventures led the round, two notable L.A.-based VCs, Mucker Capital and Slauson and Co., also participated. Techstars—which helped launch ComplYant through its L.A. accelerator program last year—also chipped in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Riverside Press Enterprise

Small business owner in Murrieta takes on the titans of toothpaste

A layoff and a knack for making things pushed Eric Buss into the sticky, opaque world of toothpaste. The story of the La Mirada kid who grew up to be a Temecula manufacturer selling minty paste to the masses is a head-spinning tale of ingenuity and good old-fashioned serendipity. His...
MURRIETA, CA
Sourcing Journal

Reopening the ‘Experience Economy’ Fuels January Retail Sales

Click here to read the full article. Strong January sales reflect “the optimism and eagerness for the year ahead,” Mastercard senior advisor Steve Sadove said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRalph Lauren Has Big Plans for Brick-and-MortarWhy Versace's High-Fashion Style Is Going to Cost MoreHere's Why Merchandise Margin Trends Could Reverse in 2022Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
ZDNet

Earning a business management degree online: What to expect

Are you considering earning your business management degree online? You might be wondering about the course requirements, core skills, and career paths for business management majors. Our guide walks through everything you need to know before enrolling in an online business management program. What is an online bachelor's degree in...
EDUCATION
itechpost.com

The Importance of Electronic Commerce in Modern Business

Entrepreneurs see e-commerce as a fantastic chance to grow their businesses and make them more powerful and lucrative. With the appearance of digital technology and the growing focus on digitalization, company owners should consider investing in e-commerce expansion to remain in this highly competitive industry. E-commerce allows customers to buy...
INTERNET
KTUL

High-speed internet discounts now available for 10 million families

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — More than 10 million families across the country are taking advantage of an internet discount thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law. The Affordable Connectivity Program for low-income families allows them to get up to $30 a month to go toward their internet bill as well as a one-time $100 discount for a laptop or tablet.
INTERNET
Inc.com

5 Tips For Startups To Attract Talent During The Great Resignation

Startups can't compete with big corporate salaries, but you can think outside the box to craft compelling offers in a tight labor market. Claire Angelle, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Accelerator participant in Atlanta, founded Angelle Consulting--a mission-driven PR and consulting company--in 2018. Claire fuels positive change by elevating the voices of business leaders committed to do well by doing good. We are following Claire, who recently joined EO's business accelerator program, as she grows and scales her business. Here's what she shared with us about her talent attraction strategy:
SMALL BUSINESS
Fast Company

The shrinking global workforce: Preparing employees

Previously, I wrote about businesses that are responding to a shrinking workforce by implementing automation and data analytics technologies. As a follow-up, I’d like to expand on that topic, with a focus on employee retention and skill development. It’s no secret that, for years, poor employee retention has been...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy