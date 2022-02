TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's the final day of the Easton Bama Bash at Rhoads Stadium, and Alabama is looking to finish it off with a perfect record. Alabama opened the tournament with a run-rule victory over Evansville Friday afternoon, before Montana Fouts shutout No. 8 Virginia Tech in a pitchers duel that night. Saturday afternoon in front of a sold out crowd, it was a sixth inning home run from Ally Shipman that lifted the Crimson Tide over the Hokies 2-0. Alex Salter got the start in game four against Middle Tennessee, and the offense came alive in the sixth inning to run rule the Blue Raiders 8-0.

