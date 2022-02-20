Chesterton Gala

U.S. stocks plummeted at the market open on Thursday after Russia launched attacks on Ukraine from multiple fronts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down more than 700 points, or 2.19 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite lost roughly 1.66 percent. And the S&P dropped 1.81 percent. Oil prices increased more...
Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
World leaders are denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with President Joe Biden saying it will "bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," and the head of the European Union calling it "barbaric." The world is largely vowing to make Russian President Vladimir Putin pay, on the first day...
When war came to Europe on Thursday, it was delivered with terrifying force and a blunt warning. After months of military buildup, thinly veiled threats and frenzied speculation, the scale of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans was finally made clear. In a pre-dawn address on Russian television, Putin announced...
ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb 24 (Reuters) - A jury was set to deliberate for a second day on Thursday on whether three former Minneapolis police officers denied George Floyd his civil rights by failing to come to the aid of the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath another officer's knee. Tou...
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Thursday that he was “forced” to order military action in Ukraine. Putin made the comments in a Kremlin meeting with Russian business leaders, according to The Associated Press, calling the invasion a “forced measure” due to Western “intransigence” over security concerns.
Ivanka Trump is considering appearing before the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a spokesperson for former President Trump's daughter told CBS News on Wednesday. Last month, the committee asked Ivanka Trump, who served as an adviser to her father, to voluntarily speak with them.
