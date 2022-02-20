ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

In the red and white heat of the first top-flight Pennines derby to be played at a packed Elland Road in 19 years, victory was always likeliest for whichever one of these historic rivals kept their cool. The occasion demanded that Manchester United play on the edge and they almost came careering off it, at one point surrendering a two-goal lead in the space of 59 seconds. It briefly seemed this would be another collapse to add to Ralf Rangnick ’s growing collection.

Instead, it was the first time that they have lost a lead and regained it under his management and an important lesson that no setback is insurmountable. Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes’ pair of first-half goals should have made this much-welcome win over Leeds United more comfortable than it was, but two strikes by substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga made it comfortable all the same.

Leeds’ thrilling fightback - led by Rodrigo and Raphinha - was in vain. It seemed that Elland Road’s patrons could leave celebrating one of the most memorable wins in their recent history during the frenetic moments after that quickfire double. Anything seemed possible for a team driven by a loud and ferocious crowd. But having already taken the sting out of the occasion once, United knew they could do so again and did so again with a quiet, impressive air of composure. Follow all the reaction from Leeds 2-4 Man United:

