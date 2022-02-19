ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

Ivermectin Doesn't Prevent Severe COVID-19, New Study Finds

slashdot.org
 4 days ago

Maybe "the Faucis and Bourlas of the world" simply (and... yes... erroneously) thought too highly of the public and assumed more of us paid attention and did not sleep through our...

slashdot.org

The Charleston Press

A 33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid-vaccine shot, doctors

Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 vaccination boosts mental health along with immunity

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
DURHAM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin#Covid
Nashville News Hub

Woman claims she can’t eat anything without getting sick 15 months after contracting COVID-19; doctors diagnosed her with rare post-COVID condition

The 22-year-old woman says that she didn’t suffer any severe symptoms until a few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, one day she reportedly woke up and couldn’t eat anything without getting sick. She visited different doctors and got diagnosed with Post-COVID Viral Gastroparesis. The 22-year-old woman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

New CDC study: COVID-19 boosters continue to protect against ‘severe disease,’ but effectiveness does diminish

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A new report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Feb. 11, revealed that coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine boosters continue to protect against “severe disease” but do eventually decline in effectiveness. The study examined data on 93,000 hospitalizations and 241,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Patients May Be At Higher Risk For These Illnesses, Finds New Study

A new study shows that people with COVID-19 were more likely to develop a mental health condition when compared to people who never had the disease. As the months and years pass, researchers are discovering more and more risk factors of COVID-19. A new study reveals that patients with the disease are at higher odds of developing a variety of mental health problems.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Masks help prevent COVID-19, yet another study shows

ATLANTA - While several studies already show that face masks and respirators effectively filter virus-sized particles and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 transmission, yet, another study is backing this evidence up. According to a study, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, consistent use of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

7 COVID-19-related heart study findings

Here are seven heart study findings related to COVID-19 infection or vaccination Becker's has covered since Jan. 19:. 1. Heart disease, including heart failure and death, occurred 4 percent more often in COVID-19 patients than in other people, a study published Feb. 7 in Nature Medicine found. 2. Older stroke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSET

Ivermectin, Fluvoxamine in UVA Health study of possible COVID-19 treatments

The University of Virginia Health System is joining a nationwide study to evaluate ivermectin and fluvoxamine as possible medications for mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The study is aimed at evaluating medications already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that could possibly be repurposed for the treatment of other conditions. “While...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Women dying of ovarian cancer because GPs fail to spot symptoms

Women who have ovarian cancer are being failed by GPs who overlook symptoms of the disease, campaigners have warned.The warning comes after a study by charity Target Ovarian Cancer discovered women are often oblivious to key symptoms of the disease.Researchers who polled 1,000 women living in the UK discovered four in five women have no idea bloating is a symptom of ovarian cancer.Around seven in 10 women do not know abdominal pain is a symptom and 97 per cent were unaware feeling full was is a sign of the disease. Some 99 per cent of those polled did not know...
CANCER
WTRF- 7News

Struggling financially? New study finds 45% of West Virginians couldn’t afford basic necessities before COVID hit

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Struggling financially? It turns out you’re not alone. A new study finds nearly half of West Virginia households couldn’t afford the basic necessities before COVID. That also includes 52% of senior households, and 80% of single women households. Those numbers aren’t that much different locally either. The data shows 43% are […]
WHEELING, WV

