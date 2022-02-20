Web3 in 2022: Defining a Concept & Developing a New Paradigm

New founders often believe that they are building a product, a marketing machine or a well-oiled operations machine. That may all be true, but it isn’t enough. The world is full of examples where the second-best product wins. HD-DVD was objectively better than Blu-ray, but the former was brutally ground to dust by Sony. There are a thousand solutions that are better than Jira, but hordes of product managers are using it through gritted teeth. And the annals of startup history are litered with companies that built supremely efficient machines that were ready for incredible scale, only for the demand to never materialize. One great example of that is WebVan, which built millions of dollars’ worth of logistics and operations, only to never quite get the customers it needed — for a great analysis of that particular disaster, read “eBoys”, the story of Benchmark capital.

