Web3 in 2022: Defining a Concept & Developing a New Paradigm

By Simon Chandler
cryptonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeb3 is as much a concept of what crypto and blockchain should be used for, as it is a discrete sub-sector of crypto. "There will be exponential growth in community opportunities, broadening the demographics that these sub-sectors reach." "The organizations pursuing Web3 projects will still continue to be venture...

cryptonews.com

Forbes

How CIOs Can ‘Tune Up’ For The IT Composability Paradigm

Bernadette Nixon, CEO at Algolia, is an entrepreneurial & driven CEO with a strong track record of growing and scaling global businesses. Composability defines the modern cloud. But what does the composability paradigm really mean today? How deep does its DNA penetrate? How far across the application, database and supporting IT services landscape does it extend? And, above all, how should CIOs, CTOs and all other members of the C-suite be preparing for its impact, benefits and platform management responsibilities?
SOFTWARE
Coinspeaker

Founder of Xsolla Establishes New Web3 Enterprise

The emergence of the X.LA Foundation is directly aimed at solving this challenge as the association will enjoin participation from all contractors, influencers, content creators, inventors, entrepreneurs, and researchers to merge forces to define, shape, and develop the future of the Web3 economy. Aleksandr Agapitov, the renowned founder of Xsolla,...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Fintech on Benzinga: Knowing What's Next Means Leveraging What's Now

The Internet credits Thomas Mann with saying “Everything is politics.” Makes sense to me, but funny how distorted the word politics has become. Instead of navigating human affairs, politics now engenders thoughts of division, tension and conflict. So, let’s update this quote for 2022. “Everything is content.”
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Why is In-app Chat the Perfect Tool of Help for on Demand Services?

In less than a decade, on-demand services have grown from a sapling to a strong and robust tree. Industry experts endorse aiming at customer loyalty when implementing customer purchase plans so that the Lifetime Value (LTV) of the customer validates the initial purchase cost. Consumer are extremely time sensitive and also extremely particular about the specifications of the products. Real-time communication solutions have become the saviour for these service providers. The benefits of in-app chat doesn’t end there, it can be extended to a greater scale to most of On-Demand Services for multiple benefits.
CELL PHONES
Phys.org

A new paradigm to break the electromagnetic reciprocity in 3D bulk metamaterials

Transistors based on semiconductor materials are widely used electronic components with many remarkable properties. For instance, they have a nonreciprocal electrical response, which means that they can isolate two parts of a circuit in such a way that one of the parts (the input section) can influence the other part (the output section), but not the other way around. In addition, transistors can amplify voltage signals, and thereby can supply energy to a system. Non-energy conserving interactions are usually referred to as "non-Hermitian."
CHEMISTRY
Entrepreneur

Promoting E-commerce For Entrepreneurs And SMEs: How the Government Can Foster the Growth Of Small D2C Brands

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The pandemic has resulted in a significant amount of digitization and data has consistently shown that e-commerce for SMEs was a compensating feature during this time. The government needs to take this growth and positive impact of the online shift, on e-commerce into consideration and take immediate steps to help small direct to consumer (DTC) brands and entrepreneurs embrace digitization to shift to online channels of selling.
RETAIL
The Next Web

Workplace AI will get hella boring before it becomes life-changing

This article is part of our series that explores the business of artificial intelligence. Digital technologies, and at their forefront artificial intelligence, are triggering fundamental shifts in society, politics, education, economy, and other fundamental aspects of life. These changes provide opportunities for unprecedented growth across different sectors of the economy. But at the same time, they entail challenges that organizations must overcome before they can tap into their full potential.
SCIENCE
pymnts

Digital Platforms Shouldn’t Be Regulated as Utility Networks

As the five tech superpowers have grown to dominate the world, regulators have sharpened their focus on how to tame them and keep the sectors competitive. At more than $1.4 trillion in revenue last year, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft collectively saw their profits rise 55% in 2021. That...
INTERNET
Fast Company

Apple’s ‘RealityOS’ may be a baby step into a new computing paradigm

Apple’s augmented reality work is getting more real. The company has kept its work on augmented reality glasses fairly well hidden, but the media and analyst reports of the existence of the new wearable device are getting more frequent. The current thinking is that Apple is working on an AR headset product (than may also support VR) for release next year. It’s also working on a more svelte pair of AR glasses to be released sometime after that.
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

Cloud Nine Web3 appoints new CEO and President

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies (OTCPK:CLGUF) appoints Lucas Russell as President and CEO, effective February 14, 2022. Allan Larmour has resigned as CEO and Sefton Fincham has resigned as President effective immediately. Mr. Larmour steps down as CEO to pursue other opportunities but will continue to remain a director of the...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

mParticle reimagines multi-year customer data profiles with launch of premium Profile Reengagement feature

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, the leading enterprise customer data infrastructure company, today announced the release of Profile Reengagement to its suite of premium capabilities. The feature allows brands to maintain a rich and robust profile of its customers over a multi-year time horizon, within mParticle and across 100+ partner integrations. A deep, historical customer view enables brands to personalize experiences for protracted customer journeys, even if the touchpoints are infrequent and irregular. This historical customer insight is particularly useful to engage seasonal or churned customers.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Growing Marketing Agency Focused on Developing Inspiring Brands and Content, Rebrands to Inspire Agency

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B Squared LLC, a full-service marketing firm with national and international clients has rebranded to Inspire Agency, a virtual branding and content agency providing inspiring brand development, content marketing, media relations and corporate communications. The new name and identity reflect the company's unique culture, values and mission to inspire the world, as well as the transformation the company experienced in the last two years.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

How AI and Data Analytics Will Impact The Era of COVID-19

According to MarketsandMarkets, the worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) market will increase from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 309.6 billion by 2026. By 2022 it is expected that 90% of companies will be using some form of artificial intelligence for data analytics purposes. Data analytics is a process by which large amounts of data are analyzed to reveal patterns, trends, and associations. In 2022, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data will be the driving force in the growth of humanity and its economy. We are faced with a global pandemic that has been predicted to happen in 2022.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Build a versatile startup team to make pivots easier

New founders often believe that they are building a product, a marketing machine or a well-oiled operations machine. That may all be true, but it isn’t enough. The world is full of examples where the second-best product wins. HD-DVD was objectively better than Blu-ray, but the former was brutally ground to dust by Sony. There are a thousand solutions that are better than Jira, but hordes of product managers are using it through gritted teeth. And the annals of startup history are litered with companies that built supremely efficient machines that were ready for incredible scale, only for the demand to never materialize. One great example of that is WebVan, which built millions of dollars’ worth of logistics and operations, only to never quite get the customers it needed — for a great analysis of that particular disaster, read “eBoys”, the story of Benchmark capital.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Reliance's Jio Invests in Deep Tech Startup Two Platforms

Jio Platforms has made an investment of US$ 15 million in Two Platforms, a Silicon Valley based deep tech startup founded by Pranav Mistry, for a 25% equity stake on a fully diluted basis. TWO is an Artificial Reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences. After...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Dell aims to connect the dots for telcos building modern networks

As telecommunications companies plan for the future -- think private 5G networks powering warehouse robots or mobile edge computing delivering VR -- they're turning to open architectures to modernize their networks. However, bringing all the components of an open, cloud-native network together isn't that simple. To help carriers connect the...
TECHNOLOGY

